GARDNER — The PikeView High School girls soccer team is facing a rebuilding project. Fortunately for new head coach Richard Mann, there are some quality building supplies at hand.
“It’s a complete rebuilding year,” Mann said minutes after PikeView’s first game of the season, a 7-0 loss to Bluefield on Thursday evening. “New coach, new assistant coach.”
Fans should not read too much into that final tally. The Panthers had just 12 available players when they hosted a strong Bluefield side last week. That will change this week.
“We’ve got two good players who don’t have enough practices yet,” Mann said on Thursday night. “I had one sub (for the Bluefield game). So my girls are done, as you can imagine.”
“When you can rest the girls for five minutes, it makes a big difference.”
Mann has made the lateral move to run the girls program after three seasons coaching the PikeView boys.
Three seniors return for the PVHS girls, including goalkeeper and co-captain Isabella Martin, Madyson Griffith and Emily Curry. The roster shows four juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen.
The attackers for game one included junior Montana Mann, sophomore Tori Coburn and freshman Kasey Johnson. The back line featured a formidable trio of Emily Curry, Rachel Fisher and Victoria Meadows.
The team will also have contributions from several athletes who played on PikeView’s regional co-champion basketball team last spring, including Hannah Perdue, Lakyn Hatfield and Anyah Brown.
PikeView boys coach Lance Pritchett, a former assistant for Mann, said last week that Mann “has helped keep both the boys’ and the girls’ program alive. It’s hard, being a small double-A school, to get the kids out. He has gone out and found players for both the boys’ and the girls’ (teams). He had a late start (as coach of) the girls but he’s doing a great job for the girls.”
The team’s quest to secure their first win is on hold this week. Mercer County’s designation in the “orange zone” of the state’s coronavirus map has dictated that no games may be played. The resumption of the schedule apparently will be a week-to-week struggle, and there is little that a coach can do to affect that.
“But I think this team will come along,” Mann said on Thursday night. “I think, if we can get into the season, by playoff time we’ll be competitive … when I get my full team.”
“I’m really proud of the girls. They’ve worked hard at practice, and it was a pleasure to get to see them play.”
