NARROWS, Va. — With last Friday’s 41-7 win over Parry McCluer, coach Kelly Lowe’s 2019 Green Waves became one of only three football teams in Narrows High School history to post 10-0 records in regular season play.
“It was hard-earned,” said Lowe. “I’m proud for our kids and out coaches and really proud for our community. It was a group effort, that’s for sure.”
If they make their third consecutive Region 1C championship appearance two weeks from now, they’ll be riding their program’s longest winning streak ever into a probable showdown with Galax.
Lowe will cross that bridge when he comes to it. What got his team this far has been a single-minded devotion to what’s next.
Narrows’ second season begins tonight when the Green Wave faces Grayson County (3-7) in a first round playoff game at Harry Ragsdale Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We can’t look any farther down the road than this one,” we said Lowe, who is the first football coach to lead Narrows to three consecutive seasons of 10 or more victories.
Elsewhere in the Region 1D bracket, Parry McCluer (3-7) travels to George Wythe (7-2), Auburn (5-5) travels to Covington (6-4) and Eastern Montgomery (2-8) travels to Galax (8-1).
The Blue Devils got off on the wrong foot this season with successive close losses to Alleghany (7-6), Carroll County (21-20) and Rural Retreat (15-7) and have struggled all season to recover their equilibrium. Lowe figures the first game of the playoffs is as good a place as any for Grayson to find it.
“We scrimmaged Grayson County at the beginning of the year. They’ve got a very good football team and they’re well-coached ... they’re very physical and they’re not going to beat themselves,” Lowe said.
“They’re solid. They’ve had some breaks go against them this year but they’re a very good football team in my opinion. We have to come out and play good football to be successful.”
One of the most consistent bright spots for the Blue Devils is No. 2 Holden Cassell, who has lined up at both quarterback and at running back this season. Lowe is also impressed by what Grayson has going on in the trenches.
“They’ve got some big, old linemen that are physical. We’ve got to be able to play toe-to-toe with them and play our responsibility,” said Lowe, who has had to replace veteran linemen for each of Narrows’ last three winning campaigns.
“Our offensive line has gotten better as the year has gone on. We’ve learned along the way. A couple of kids started for the first time this year. It was new to them at first, but they’ve grown and they’ve really become a solid force up there. Our offensive line has opened some good holes for our running backs,” he said.
Last week against Parry McCluer, the Narrows offense cranked out 449 yards total offense. Quarterback Chase Blaker passed for 82 yards, including touchdown passes of 18 and 17 yards to Dustin Wiley and Blake Kirby, respectively. Blaker also rushed for 92 yards, including a 16-yard scoring run.
Narrows generated 362 yards net rushing, led by Matthew Morgan’s 137 yards on 10 carries, including an 8-yard TD run. Chad Blaker rushed for 109 yards, including scoring runs of 2 and 60 yards. Cole Needham, Reid Bowman and others have stepped up with big plays all season long.
The Green Wave offense is capable of flashier individual performances at multiple skill positions. It’s a very balanced attack that finds ways to keep the chains moving. It has passing ability, power ... and speed.
“Something we’ve got this year that we haven’t had, is speed. So not only have we been able to hurt people between the tackles, we’ve been able to get on the edge. People have to defend the whole field and that’s made us very versatile,” Lowe said.
“It’s worked well for us.”
Something that’s also worked well for the Green Wave: defense. Except for a sluggish start in the opening quarter, it was more of the same against the Fighting Blues last week. In hindsight the mutual desire to avoid a repeat of the unpleasantness that marred last year’s meeting with the Blues may have had some effect on the first quarter doldrums.
Lowe trusts he can count on his players not to lose their heads in heated moments during the win-or-go-home stakes of the postseason. Tonight, he needs his defensive playmakers to use their heads.
“They do some different things offensively that we haven’t seen this year, so we have to be sound in our technique,” Lowe said.
