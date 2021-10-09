BLUEFIELD — In one of the most atypical Beaver-Graham games in its 110-year history, the Graham G-Men dominated Bluefield on Friday night to remain undefeated following a 31-6 victory in a Great American Rivalry Series football game.
The defense of Graham (5-0) carried the day, overwhelming a Beaver squad that was sorely lacking in reps and game experience. Bluefield (0-2) had not played in 35 days and had been able to practice only rarely leading up to the delayed Battle of the Bluefields.
West Virginia’s temporary ban on high school sports due to the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out the game’s usual August date and played havoc with practice routines for both schools.
Graham has won its first five games for the first time since 1990, and picked up its first win over Bluefield since 2016 – ending the Beavers’ three-season win streak on homecoming night for BHS.
Ethan Church had 6 1/2 tackles and a fumble recovery to lead the G-Men defenders, while Braden Watkins snagged an interception. Connor Roberts was a thorn in the side of the Bluefield offense all night.
Zach Blevins, Graham’s linebacker-quarterback, excelled on both sides of the ball.
The 205-pound senior ran the ball hard, securing 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His first pass produced the initial points of the game, on a 25-yard scoring strike to Watkins to wrap up Graham’s first offensive series. He wound up completing 3 of 4 passes for 34 yards.
The G-Men marched 63 yards for their next score, in a nine-play drive that spanned the midpoint of the first half and ended with a 13-yard touchdown jaunt by Blevins.
Rain began to fall at halftime, but it didn’t dampen the Graham attack, which used up the first five minutes of the third quarter on a 58-yard foray down the field. Ty’drez Clements ran the ball four straight times to finish off the drive. His 11-yard scoring run set up a 21-0 lead.
The Beavers, wearing new black uniforms, answered on the next possession. Amir Hairston reeled off a 55-yard run that set up a 1-yard scoring toss from quarterback Ryker Brown to fellow senior Chance Johnson on fourth down. The point-after kick failed.
Ben Morgan nailed a 23-yard field goal for Graham on the first play of the fourth quarter. Watkins’ interception soon followed, setting up the GHS offense on the Bluefield 9. Blevins ran the ball across the goal on the next play and Morgan’s point after wrapped up the scoring.
Hairston led Bluefield’s ground game with 76 yards and Jacorian Green added 62. Brown completed 8 of 14 passes for 36 yards.
The G-Men rolled up 307 yards of offense and 16 first downs.
Graham will take on the Bearcats of Virginia High School at Mitchell Stadium next Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Bluefield, seeking to make up for lost time in their 2021 schedule, is scheduled to host PikeView on Monday at 7:30 p.m., and is planning to play at Tazewell next Friday at 7 p.m.
Graham 31, Bluefield 6
At Mitchell Stadium
Graham ……… 7 7 7 10 -- 31
Bluefield …….. 0 0 6 0 -- 6
First Quarter
GHS – Braden Watkins 25 pass from Zach Blevins (Ben Morgan kick), 5:47
Second Quarter
GHS – Blevins 13 run (Morgan kick), 9:17
Third Quarter
GHS – Tydrese Clements 11 run (Morgan kick), 6:52
BHS – Chance Johnson 1 pass from Ryker Brown (kick failed), 3:43
Fourth Quarter
GHS – Morgan 23 FG, 11:58
GHS – Blevins 9 run (Morgan kick), 10:55
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.