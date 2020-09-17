PRINCETON — The PikeView boys soccer team scored six goals in Tuesday’s shutout win over Shady Spring. The Panthers scored one in their Wednesday night victory at Princeton.
Neither PikeView head coach Lance Pritchett nor any of the Panthers present at Everett K. Bailey Field had any doubt which of the two scores was the bigger deal.
Logan Shrewsbury put the ball in the back of the net from the midst of a chaotic battle in Princeton’s’ goal area with 9:33 remaining in the first half. That score held up for a rare 1-0 win over the Tigers, who have dominated PikeView since most of the Gardner program’s starting players can remember.
“I think that may be the first goal he’s scored [this season]. It’s probably the most important goal that he’s scored in his four year career here — and he came off the bench to do it,” said Pritchett, whose team is off to a 3-1 start.
“Our bench was a big part of this game. It was a great game. It was one of the best games I’ve ever coached in,” he said.
It was a shame that the crowd was restricted to immediate family members due to COVID-19 protocols. Because the game was certainly a crowd-pleaser.
“I’m sure it was a great game to watch from the stands. We just came up short,” said Princeton boys head coach Robbie Fix.
“Congratulations to PikeView. Maybe they wanted it a little bit more than us, I don’t know. But I was proud of my guys. They didn’t quit. They kept fighting all the way through. They pressured us probably the last 10 minutes and kept it at their end of the field — and we can’t wait that long,” Fix said.
The Panthers are bigger and stronger at many positions than Princeton this year; the Tigers are smaller and a bit quicker. Both teams used their respective strengths to their advantage — especially on the defensive end.
The statistical breakdown highlighted the tooth-and-nail nature of the mutual struggle on the pitch. PikeView had 13 shots on goal for the night. Princeton had 12. Both teams had four corner kicks apiece. Both teams had seven fouls apiece. PikeView paid the price for its physicality with three yellow cards. In the end, it turned out to be a reasonable trade-off.
“Our kids are in shape and we’re pretty deep. It’s helped us a lot,” Pritchett observed
Goalie Dylan Blake had 11 saves for the Panthers on his way to turning in a clean sheet. He had his most epic denial of the second half near 16-minutes remaining in the match. Princeton goalkeeper Ashton Burgess also had his share of shining moments keeping the PikeView dagger goal at bay — the most highlight-worthy being a diving one-handed deflection at the lower right-hand corner of the goal near the 63rd minute.
Both defenses, by and large, succeeded at tangling up their opponent’s attacks.
“It was a great game. It was hard-fought all the way in,” said Fix. “We had that little mishap in the first half when our back line fell and we stabbed at the ball and they capitalized on that opportunity. Take that away and we would have had a 0-0 game. Both teams had several opportunities on goal, in my opinion.
The PikeView boys return to action at home on Saturday versus Pocahontas County. Princeton (2-2) plays Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday.
In Wednesday night’s girls soccer opener, junior Sadie Boggess earned her first hat trick of the season and Princeton earned its second win, rolling to an 8-1 victory.
The Tigers (2-1-1) were coming off a 4-1 loss to county rival Bluefield on Tuesday night, which was Princeton’s first live game before being sidelined by COVID-19 metrics for a week and a half. In stark contrast to the Tigers’ relatively sluggish start the night prior, Princeton went on the attack from the outset, scoring its first four goals in the opening 12 minutes of play.
“I don’t know what happened with our game yesterday. They just didn’t have the level of intensity I expected. But we came out ready to play tonight and that’s what we wanted to see,” said Tigers head coach Michelle Dye, whose team had shots on goal for the night.
Boggess initiated scoring in the opening minutes of play, quickly adding her second goal off a Reagan Southers assist. Boggess wouldn’t add her third goal until the opening minutes of the second half, putting Princeton up 6-1.
Boggess, who is in her third season playing under Dye, normally starts in goal for the Tigers.
“Sadie usually plays goalie. We needed her on the attack, so that was a huge adjustment, having her up there,” said Coach Dye, who put Miah Smith in at goalkeeper.
Southers scored Princeton’s third goal of the night off a feed from Isabella Mullins. Kristlynn Addison and Alyssa Baker scored Princeton’s fourth and fifth goals, the latter coming off a Riley Riggs assist.
Kaya Houghland scored Princeton’s second goal of the second half, launching a long bomb from outside the big box that curled past PikeView goalkeeper Isabella Martin.
Taryn Bailey scored the Tigers last goal of the night, turning on an opportunistic ball in the goal area with 30.1 seconds remaining on the game clock.
PikeView’s Tori Coburn spoiled the shutout, putting the ball in the back of the net for the Lady Panthers with 13:47 showing on the clock. Three minutes later Coburn was closing in and at it again, but Smith collected her fourth save of the match to end that threat.
PikeView (0-3) was also playing its second match in two days after a long layoff, having lost a grueling match at Shady Spring on Tuesday night.
“This is a new team, two new coaches and three players starting who’ve never played soccer before ... and I’ve got four subs,” said PikeView girls head coach Richard Mann, who was unable to recruit more depth for the girls squad during the spring due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
“We played a close game with Shady and, back-to-back, with four subs, it’s tough. The girls were just gone. They were gassed. But Princeton is a good team,” said Mann, whose team plays its third match in as many days tonight against Shady Spring at Beckley.
The Princeton girls play their third straight match of the week tonight at Ripley.
