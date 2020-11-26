BLUEFIELD — The only constant this fall for high school sports has been that no schedule is set in stone and everything can change from one day to the next. This will appears be how things are going to be for the foreseeable future.
Eight days from the first football state championship game in West Virginia, it is not official that the Super Six will take place in the normal location of Wheeling Island Stadium.
The stadium is located in Ohio County, which has been orange on the COVID-19 metrics map the past few weeks. This has disqualified Ohio County high school teams that made the playoffs from advancing while allowing with their opponents moving on.
Obviously, that same status on the map would make it unwise to play the Super Six in Wheeling.
The final decision about the Super Six games by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission will be made when the Saturday evening update of the map comes out. If it released when scheduled at 5 p.m. it will be in the middle of Bluefield-Fairmont Senior game with the winner heading to the Super Six. There is already one team in the Super Six with Ritchie County advancing to the Class A championship game after winning its quarterfinal against Greenbrier West and then its two potential opponents in the semifinal not being able to play their quarterfinal matchup due to the map.
A number of different places have been considered to host by the WVSSAC, with the possibility that each classification plays its title game in a different location based on the teams that reach the finals. The games could either be held at colleges in the state or at high school fields that meet the requirements to host state title games.
Additionally, winter sports in West Virginia were not expecting to get pushed back until January 11 but that is what Gov. Jim Justice announced last week.
Teams will not be able to practice until then and in a press conference Monday Justice was skeptical about that date.
“Jan. 11 looks really tough to me,” Justice said. “We may have to shove that out even further.”
The WVSSAC is planning to put out a new schedule for winter sports going further into March and also spring sports that will likely end in late June.
Whenever winter sports begin in West Virginia in Mercer County there will be additional guidelines beyond what the WVSSAC has put in place and those that the Mercer County Board of Education have previously voted on.
If the metrics for both competing teams in a contest are in green, then each student-athlete participant gets six tickets to hand out to whoever they like. If one of the metrics is yellow and the other not higher than four tickets will be given out to each student-athlete.
When one metric is gold and the other not higher then two tickets per student-athlete playing in the even will be distributed. If either metric is in orange or red no tickets will be given out.
In Virginia after the decision was made in July by the Virginia High School League to move fall sports to February Winter sports are set to start practice December 7 in a shortened season with teams playing 60 percent of their maximum allowed contests. Fall sports then begin February 4 with spring sports having their first practice on April 12.
Attendance in the Commonwealth will be very limited with only 25 spectators allowed for each event — not counting the total participants.
Participants are defined as the players, coaches, officials, school event staff and school administration critical to the operations of the contests, media, law enforcement, and medical services.
One unpopular mandate: cheerleaders, pep bands and other student support groups are counted as spectators in the limit of 25 allowed at events.
Each sports has a list of recommendations from the VHSL for this season which includes no jump balls in basketball at the start of games instead awarding possession to the visiting team and reducing the number of teams at wrestling meets along with constant cleaning of the mats.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.