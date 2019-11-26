MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins’ 2019-20 West Virginia basketball team is off to a 4-0 start as it leaves for Cancun, Mexico, and two games in the Cancun Challenge but that is not the good news for this team.
What is the good news is that when it takes the court at 8:30 p.m. against Northern Iowa in a converted ballroom in the Hard Rock Hotel Rivera, they are still seeking to become the team they can be.
The ceiling is high for this team that is built around the inside games of Oscar Tshiebwe, who is going through the growing pains of being a freshman, even if he is one who had five stars attached to his recruiting resume, and Derek Culver, who is adjusting to his new role with the arrival of Tshiebwe.
What’s more, all through the preseason, Coach Bob Huggins was claiming this his team would be much improved shooting the ball from a year ago and would not have troubles scoring. He also said a strong 3-point presence would be added by newcomers Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Miles “Deuce” McBride.
“We actually make shots,” Huggins said during preseason preparations. “We don’t have to rely on getting two and three shots a possession or we don’t have to rely as much on creating turnovers.
“We look at Sean as an elite shooter,” he said. “Taz can really make shots and among our returning guys, Jordan (McCabe) can make shots and Emmitt (Matthews) can make shots. And Chase (Harler) has shot the ball well all summer.”
But that hasn’t yet been borne out as the team is coming off a 2-for-18 shooting performance from 3-point range against Boston College and is shooting at 30.2% from 3 for the year.
One of the most disappointing players in the shooting realm has been point guard Jordan McCabe, who worked overtime in the off-season on his shooting. While the rest of his game has risen — he has 15 assists and just two turnovers — he is hitting just 28.6% of his shots from the floor and 1 of 9, which is 1.1%, from 3-point range.
“It’s not just Jordan,” Huggins said, when asked about McCabe’s play. “We haven’t made shots. Jordan hasn’t made shots. (Senior guard) Chase (Harler) hasn’t made shots. (Junior guard) Taz (Sherman) made them the first game, (but) he hasn’t made them. (Sophomore guard) Sean (McNeil) hasn’t made them. Sean made them at Pitt, but he hasn’t made them after that.”
Why?
“I think some of it is mechanics. Some of it is balance. Some of it may be just that they haven’t been getting as many shots up as what they normally get up,” Huggins said.
That goes back to the rest of the class and the emphasis of getting the ball inside to Tshiebwe and Culver and the ability both Jermaine Haley and Emmitt Matthews Jr. have shown to create things for themselves and others.
To get it straightened out, Huggins is trying to improve his team’s shooting techniques from the outside.
“I’m a big believer in stepping into your shot. I think when you step into your shot you get your legs in it, and I get tired of watching guys banging the ball off the front of the rim constantly.
“I think that’s one of the worst plays in basketball because you bang it off the front of the rim, and it’s like an outlet pass to the other team. We’re not going to rebound, and it hits the rim, it bounces out, and now there they go in transition. We give them numbers by doing that,” he said.
So what Huggins is facing is finding a way to make the sum of the parts that he has equal the ability found in each of them. This is a team that can shoot, rebound, pass and play defense, but it is getting use to each other.
And while all of this is transpiring, Huggins introduced another new player in the win over Boston College – Gabe Osabuohien, an Arkansas transfer, who just was made eligible. He is a strong defensive presence who can pass and rebound and again will change the approach at both ends of the floor when he is on the court.
The point is, this team figures to grow and get better as the year goes on and that’s why such opportunities as the Cancun Challenge work so well for the Mountaineers as they play not only Northern Iowa, a team that is 6-0 and owns an overtime victory over Boston College.
The second game in the tournament is Tuesday night against either South Carolina, which was upset by Boston College, or Wichita State.
