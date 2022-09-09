Off to an enviable start, the unbeaten Princeton Tigers (2-0) look to keep the wins coming as they hit the road tonight for a high school football game at Class AAA Oak Hill (1-1)
A convincing 28-7 win over Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium last week — Princeton’s second win over Class AA powerhouse Bluefield in as many seasons — precedes the Tigers’ trip up I-77. It was a considerably more dominating defensive performance than last year’s nailbiter but head coach Chris Pedigo doesn’t think his players need to let any of it go to their heads.
“I thought we did enough to win. I thought we had a great game plan going in offensively. Execution-wise we did not do what we needed to do until finally we got into a rhythm middle of the way through the second quarter,” said Pedigo.
“The second half, I thought we did a lot of good things. It was a heavily-penalized game. They had a touchdown taken off the board … we had two touchdowns taken off the board. We gave them two big penalties for their touchdown drive in the third quarter. Obviously there’s a lot of stuff we’ve got to clean up,” said Pedigo, who was nevertheless grateful for the win.
The Princeton skipper is looking forward to taking on Dave Moneypenny’s Red Devils, who come off a 40-0 chastisement at the hands of Class AA Independence on the heels of their 17-7 season opening victory versus Nicholas County.
“We’ve seen film on them. Coach Moneypenny is a wing-T guy and they run it extremely well. I would think their game plan would be to run the wing-T right at us and try to slow the game down a little bit and keep our offense off the field,” Pedigo said.
“If you watch last year’s game film, they were able to do that with some relative success before they had some turnovers and such. But we’re playing at their place and we know we’ll have our hands full,” he said.
The Tigers beat Oak Hill 55-30 at Hunnicutt Stadium last season.
Grant Cochran, a four-year starter at quarterback for Princeton, holds most — if not all — the Tigers’ school passing records. Last week he completed 23 of 28 attempts for 303 yards and three scoring strikes. All three touchdown receptions were pulled in by wide receiver Dominick Collins, who finshed with nine catches for 178 yards last week.
But Princeton’s big and deep offensive line corps is mobile enough to do more than merely protect Cochran. The Tigers have put together a reliable rushing attack to complement the passing strengths. Sophomore Marquel Lowe rushed for 76 yards and a score last week, but Pedigo is pleased with what all his key rushers bring to the table.
“Our running backs complement each other very well. We’ve got a couple of guys who are bruisers, one who’s a bruiser but who can also be quick. and we’ve got a guy that sees the holes really well. I think we just complement each other with what we’re trying to do,” he said.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
George Wythe (1-1) at Giles (1-1), 7 p.m.
The Spartans look to recoup momentum after last week’s 28-14 Mountain Empire District loss to Galax. The Maroons come in after a 36-7 win over Fort Chiswell.
Bland County (0-1) at Rye Cove (2-0), 7 p.m.
As of Thursday evening, word had it that the Bears were good to go. War Eagles are 2-0 for the first time in 18 years.
Narrows (1-0) at Chilhowie (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Green Wave got an unplanned open date last week when Bland County backed out due to low numbers, apparently in part due to COVID. The Warriors have lost to J.I. Burton (26-7) and Marion (29-0).
Buffalo at Mount View (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo comes in off a 52-19 loss to Petersburg. The Golden Knights look to redeem a 39-7 loss at Man.
Liberty-Raleigh (0-1) at PikeView (0-2), 7 p.m.
Coming off an open date after a 61-0 thrashing at the hands of Independence on opening night, the Raiders hope for more competitive parity this week. The Panthers upped their scoring last week against Van but unfortunately didn’t have much better luck keeping the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.
River View (0-1) at Sherman (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
The Raiders have had an open date to contemplate their season opening loss to Mount View in the Battle of the Views. Sherman has been successively drilled by James Monroe (41-6) and Tug Valley (32-8)
Montcalm (2-0) at Paden City (0-1), 7 p.m.
The high scoring Generals head north to the banks of the Ohio River to face the Wildcats, whose only game thus far has been a 62-16 loss versus Grove City Christian across the river in Ohio.
