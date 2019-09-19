PEARISBURG, Va. — Records are thrown out the window for the annual Giles County rivalry between Narrows and Giles high schools.
The Spartans enter Friday’s game at Steve Ragsdale Field in Pearisburg having lost their first three games of the season. Narrows has won three straight to start its season.
It has been a one-sided rivalry for quite some time. The last time the Green Wave were able to win the rivalry game was in 2002.
“We know that we’re going to get Giles’ best shot and it’s such a great game for our communities,” Narrows head football coach Kelly Lowe said.
This is the fourth straight year that Narrows comes into the game with an undefeated record while Giles has three losses for the first time since 2010.
In last year’s meeting Giles picked up a 12-7 comeback win with two touchdowns in the final nine minutes of the game.
After coming so close to ending the streak last year, the Green Wave have started the season on the right foot by focusing on getting better every practice and not thinking about anything after the current week.
“We’re not looking ahead, we’re not looking in the past, each day our goal is to improve so we can go 1-0 at the end of that week,” Lowe said.
The Narrows defense has been stingy through three games allowing only two touchdowns. They allowed only 23 rushing yards on 29 carries against Chilhowie last week.
“From our defensive end to our defensive line to our linebackers to our secondary everybody understands their responsibility and their technique and they understand who their keys are and they are doing it and they’re playing exceptional,” Lowe said.
The defense will have a lot of work to do stopping the ball control offense of Giles and staying disciplined. One Narrows defensive breakdown could open up the space for a long touchdown run that decides the game.
The single wing offense of the Spartans has only put up 16 points through three games with Chaston Ratcliffe, Dominic Collini and Logan Greenway leading the rushing attack.
Greenway was the star man last year rushing for 147 yards including the game-winning touchdown.
“The number one thing is they run it extremely well,” Lowe said. “They do it better than anybody I’ve ever seen do it, they block extremely well and they got great backs and they run extremely hard.”
Making it more difficult is that it is impossible to practice the misdirection offense as well as the Spartans do in games.
“When you got four days to prepare for it, its so hard to simulate it and get a good look in practice because its never going to look like the way they run it and its just hard to simulate.”
Giles is always making subtle changes to the offense that are very difficult to recognize until the game.
It may take a few plays of a change being run for the Narrows coaching staff and players to adjust to the changes.
The Blaker brothers, Chase and Chad, lead the Green Wave offense along with Matthew Morgan and Dustin Wiley. For Lowe the key is getting the offense performing more consistently.
“Our offense has shown at times this year that we can put points on the board but we do have little breakdowns here and there that will hurt a drive but we’re trying to get more consistent on offense,” Lowe said.
Converting on the opportunities will be crucial for Narrows as they may not have their offense on the field for a lot of time.
“They are a ball control offense and we do have to take advantage of our chances when we do have the ball,” Lowe said.
The difficulty is that there will be limited opportunities for the offense with the time-consuming drives that Giles has every game.
Giles started last week’s game against Graham with a drive that lasted almost nine minutes and resulted in a field goal.
To prevent that the Green Wave defense will need to stop the Spartans offense in the first few plays so they are unable to get into their rhythm that just churns out first downs.
