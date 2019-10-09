NARROWS, Va. — By defeating Holston 24-20 on the road last week, the unbeaten Narrows High School football team won it’s fifth consecutive game of the regular season and, in doing so, joined a very exclusive club in Narrows High School football history.
They’d like to join an even more exclusive club before they’re done.
The Green Wave (5-0, 0-0) looks to maintain its winning ways when it faces Pioneer District foe Covington (2-3, 0-0) at Harry Ragsdale Field on Friday night, in Narrows, Va.
Until the final horn of last week’s game at Damascus, Va., Narrows hadn’t posted a 5-0 record in football since 1990.
Head coach Kelly Lowe’s grand strategy is to keep on doing what got the Green Wave to this point in the first place.
“We’ve got the sixth game of the year on Friday night. It’s going to be like that for us from here on out. There nothing bigger than the one in front of us. Our goal is to go 1-0 this week. We’ve got to be hitting on all cylinders Friday night,” said Lowe, a player alumnus of the Narrows program who played for the Green Wave under his dad, Don Lowe.
Narrows went to face Holston after its four-game winning streak was interrupted by an open date. It took the Green Wave a little time in the wilderness to recover the momentum.
“We were coming out of a bye week last week and we had some things that we weren’t really sure what we were going to get,” said Lowe, whose team is currently the top-ranked team in the VHSL Region 1C ratings.
“We came up against a very good Holston team, scored on them early and kind of lost our focus a little bit. We were fortunate to hang on. But you’ve got to have games like that. We hung in there and battled. We made a lot of mistakes but we feel like they’re fixable mistakes and we’re working hard on them this week in practice.”
Matthew Morgan and Chase Blaker led the Green Wave in rushing against the Cavaliers, with Blaker passing for 172 yards yards, including scoring strikes of 59 yards and 29 yards to Dustin Wiley. Morgan hit a 21-yard field goal and Chad Blaker added a scoring run.
Some might’ve thought that the Narrows passing threat diminished a bit with the graduation of quarterback Wyatt Freeman. It obviously hasn’t.
“We are getting more and more balanced each week. It’s coming at a good time,” Lowe said.
While the rivalry between the Cougars and the Green Wave has thus far not been as acrimonious as what exists between Narrows and Parry McCluer, there has been genuine competitive fire between the two programs in recent years. They have had some significant Pioneer District battles as well as meaningful post-season meetings. Covington can be counted on to be eager for this one.
The Cougars started the season with a 47-33 win over nearby Alleghany, then lost one 20-7 to Staunton. After a 50-0 loss to Class 2 powerhouse Stuart’s Draft, Covington isn’t likely to be rattled by much.
Covington was just across Peters Mountain from Narrows last week, engaged in an interstate tussle with James Monroe. The big-play Mavericks prevailed 21-14 in a game that was dragged out due to an unusually prolonged injury game delay. Lowe was impressed by the push-back the Cougars gave the Mavs.
“James Monroe did have their hands full. Covington is a very good football team, a physical football team and very well-coached,” Lowe said.
Defense has been a formidable phase of the game for Narrows this season. There were some mental lapses at Damascus following the bye week, but the Green Wave skipper remains encouraged by what he’s seeing.
“They’ve been playing solid. We had a couple breakdowns the other night. But it’s stuff that’s very fixable. I think this has been a strong suit for us all year. We’re just trying to get better each day,” Lowe said.
The Green Wave defense has physicality and speed. But there is little room for busted assignments, for this week’s margin for error is slim. Running back Shaun Smith is a beast on both sides of the football for Covington and probably one of the most talented running backs the Green Wave have faced so far.
“They’ve got an excellent running back and they’re solid up front. The quarterback makes plays but we’ve got to be sure we stop the run. We have got to shut down the run and make them do some things they don’t want to do. That’s going to be a tall task for us, but I think our kids are up to it,” said Lowe, who’s expecting to see more of a double wing attack this week. “They’re really good,” he said.
Narrows has been a Pioneer District champion before, but the Green Wave are by no means sick of the honorific. All championships are worth playing for. Narrows’ quest for another begins Friday.
“Our whole schedule ... we felt like these big games are getting us prepared for what’s coming up on the back half. The district schedule. Obviously, you want to win your district if you want to go on and move on at the next level and things like that,” Lowe said.
“We’ve had some tough contests early and we feel like those have prepared us to go into district play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.