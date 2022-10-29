LINDSIDE — The Class A No. 2 James Monroe Mavericks remain unbeaten with one game remaining to run the regular season table after defeating visiting Nicholas County 21-7 at the H.E. Comer Sports Complex on Friday night.
Cooper Ridgeway led the Mavericks (9-0) with 91 yards in 15 carries, including a 46 yard scoring run.
Nicholas County put some pressure on James Monroe quarterback Layton Dowdy, but the Mavs signal caller had the final Word. Dowdy had 64 net yards on eight carries, including an 81 yard touchdown run. He also completed 8-of-10 pass attempts for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Eli Allen had four catches for 55 yards, including his 3 yard touchdown catch from Dowdy.
The James Monroe defense was led by Ridgway’s 14 tackles and a sack for minus-3. Hayden Parker had seven tackles (1 for loss of 3), Grainger Gore had 10 tackles (1 for loss of 2) and Proffitt had six tackles (1 for a loss of 2).
James Monroe wraps up the regular season at Summers County next Friday.
Hurley 48, Montcalm 8
HURLEY — Montcalm’s historic unbeaten streak has ended.
Alex Duty rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rebels past the previous unbeaten Generals.
Duty scored on touchdown runs of 3, 6 and 7 yards. Landon Bailey threw a 20-yard scoring striketo Caden Mullins and also run four yards for another score. Cannon Shaffer and Sheldon Matney (also scored on touchdown runs for the Rebels (6-3).
Hurley (6-3) held the Generals to 110 yards on offense, including just six yards on the ground. Montcalm’s lone score was a 28-yard pass to Tristen Cline from Jaylen Younger.
The Rebels finished with 354 total yards. The Generals fell to 8-1 on the season.
Graham 56, Blacksburg 7
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Running back Ty’Drez Clements compiled 156 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the G-Men past the host Bruins (0-9).
With the win, Graham's football program recorded it's 30th consecutive regular season victory.
Westside 51, Mount View 27
CLEAR FORK — The Renegades ran rough shod over the visiting Golden Knights in a lopsided rushing victory in Wyoming County.
No further information was available at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.