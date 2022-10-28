LINDSIDE — The James Monroe High School football team has been ranked as high as No. 2 in WVSSAC football polls before. It just hadn’t happened lately.
Until this week.
“I’m pretty sure this isn’t the first time. and don’t ask me how many times we’ve done it, because I’m not really sure about that,” said Mavericks head coach John Mustain, who has been associated with many successful James Monroe teams over the years.
“But to tell you the truth, it’s probably been at least 20 years since it last happened. It’s been a long, long time.”
The Class A No. 2 Mavericks (8-0) look to keep the victory stampede moving forward tonight when they face Class AA No. 12 Nicholas County (6-2) tonight at the H.E. Comer Sports Complex in Lindside.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Mavericks are undoubtedly The Hot Topic at The Hometown Restaurant in Peterstown, particularly given talk of James Monroe picking up the Green Wave and the Spartans across the state line in football next year. Apparently, neither success nor being the subjects of conversation has spoiled the Mavs’ players.
“They’re just as goofy as ever,” quipped Mustain, laughing.
“They’re a great bunch of kids and they’re fun to be with. You’ve got to have a little bit of humor about you. You’ve got to have fun with it now. For me as a coach, I’m pretty much a nervous wreck. But they’re definitely a fun bunch of kids to be with,” said Mustain, who got the James Monroe rival started after he came out of retirement last season.
Winning is definitely more fun than losing and James Monroe football hasn’t been winning like this for quite some time. Mustain got inklings of that prospect last year and started preparing them to wrap their minds around it.
“We hadn’t been to the playoffs for a while and kind of surprised some people last year. I think in some ways we’ve surprised some people this year,” the veteran Mavericks head coach said.
“To be honest, I was very concerned that we might get to a point in the season where we were undefeated and ranked pretty high. People misinterpret what you mean by that. I say that because we play some pretty good teams. If you told me that we could shut out Greenbrier West and Midland Trail on back-to-back weeks, I wouldn’t have believed you,” he said.
“There’s still a whole lot to be done and when you get to the playoffs, it’s a whole different season. Anything can happen, positive and negative. So when I say something like that, it’s not a knock on our kids. It’s because I know who our opponents are — and they want to win, too. Sometimes you just get beat and the only excuse is, they were a better team that night than you were,” Mustain said.
Looking forward to its ninth consecutive night of being the better team, the Mavericks will face a familiar opponent coming off 58-7 loss to unbeaten Class AA juggernaut Independence. The Grizzlies have made five playoff appearances over the last six campaigns. Nicholas County is paced by dual-threat QB Brycen Morrison and running back Kaleb Clark, who has already passed the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season.
“They’re just like they always are. They’re well-coached. They’re a hard-hitting team. They have a pretty balanced attack and they get after it on the defensive side. They’re ranked 12th in AA right now … so they’re going to be hard to beat,” he said.
If Mustain had his ’druthers he’d probably pound the football all night, monopolize time of possession and erode the clock.
Mavs quarterback Layton Dowdy makes an eloquent argument for throwing the football a bit more often, particularly with receivers like Eli Allen and Cooper Ridgeway on the routes. In last week’s 49-6 win over Liberty-Raleigh, Allen had three catches for 99 yards. The versatile Ridgeway, who led the rushing attacks with 145 yards and two TD runs, had the lone touchdown catch.
“I’ve been really happy with the support we’ve had from our community,” Mustain reflected. “We have a lot of people who want to contribute in any fashion they can to help out all of our programs. That’s never been a big worry for me in this county.”
