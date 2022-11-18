LINDSIDE — The last time the James Monroe football team crossed paths with Greenbrier West, the Cavaliers were ranked No. 6 and the Mavericks were ranked No. 11. Things seemed to go James Monroe’s way from the outset in what turned into a 27-0 shutout.
Tonight, No. 8 Greenbrier West (10-1) returns to No. 1 James Monroe (11-0) for a WVSSAC Class A second-round playoff rematch. Mavs head coach John Mustain is confident — but far from overconfident.
“There is no perfect playoff system. I think ours is pretty good. I really do like it. But we’ve seen several times over the years when 16 knocked off No. 1,” said Mustain, whose team dodged that specific bullet last week when James Monroe eliminated No. 16 Petersburg 37-13 in Saturday’s opening round game at H.E. Comer Sports Complex.
“If I had to pick the top two teams out of the 16 I’d probably say Williamstown and Wheeling Central. A lot of that’s based on their past performances as far as state championships and getting to the state championship and all that. Hopefully we’re going to be one of those top two, but we’ve still got some work to do,” he said.
This week’s opponent poses a fresh set of hazards.
“I don’t much care for [playoff rematches] … especially a team that you’ve already beaten. It’s tough,” Mustain said.
The Mavericks held their Class A regional rivals scoreless in the last outing thanks to the collective defensive efforts of players like Grainger Gore, Jacob Hall, Ashton Evans, Jacob Proffitt and Braydie Carr. Ty Nickell rushed for 141 yards that game but never set foot in the end zone.
Fast forward to last week and the Cavaliers blast No. 9 South Harrison 35-0 in their first round game at Charmco.
Nickell only rushed for a net 52 yards but punched it into the end zone thrice on runs of 10, 6 and 3 yards, his biggest play of the night being a 51 yard touchdown catch-and-run from Tucker Lilly on a screen pass. Cole Vandall flirted with triple digit rushing, accumulating 90 yards, including an 11-yard TD run.
“Of course you’ve got to watch for Ty Nickell, but they’ve got a lot of other good athletes on that team. We’re very similar I think. They can throw the ball, too. They don’t rely quite as much on the pass as we do but if they need to, they can do it. and they can be pretty effective with it. There’s a lot of similarities between these teams, in my opinion,” Mustain said.
James Monroe is a senior-laden ballclub that includes veterans of a state basketball championship team. Refusing to look past any opponent should be second nature to them by now.
“All but one or two [of our seniors] start somewhere … or at least has very significant time in the game,” said Mustain.
Mustain, who has experienced many postseason scenarios as both a head coach and battle-hardened staffer, is prone to view revenge as more suitable for an opera plot than a serious motivation for a mature, well-coached high school football team.
The fact that James Monroe is the only team to have beaten the Cavaliers this season should give him more reasonable cause for concern. So is the fact that while the Mavericks are responsible for all but 19 of total points having been scored against the Cavs this season, only seven points have been scored on West since that last meeting.
“I’m sure our kids will be ready. We’ve come up with some adjustments that we feel like we need to make and I’m sure they’ve done the same thing,” Mustain said. “I don’t know … it should be a pretty good game, I think.”
Offensively, Cooper Ridgeway leads the James Monroe rushing attack, having rushed for 1,157 yards on 157 carries, including 13 touchdown runs. Carr has churned out 707 yards off 91 jaunts, including 11 TD runs.
Quarterback Layton Dowdy has passed for 1,389 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Mavericks, his top targets having been Eli Allen (24-528, 9 TDs), Ridgeway (23-344, 6 TDs) and Carr (5-146, 2 TDs).
West’s decision to play it on Friday night makes a certain degree of tactical sense, somewhat shortening the Mavs’ recovery time by a day after last week’s Saturday playoff debut. Given the roughly 60-miles between Lindside and Charmco, Mustain doesn’t expect that to be a big factor for either team.
“Us and West, we’re close to each other in relative terms when it comes to areas you have to travel to. Most coaches, if they can play on Friday night, they want to keep it on Friday night. and I agree with that. It’s what the kids are used to,” he said.
Also tonight in the Class A bracket: No. 11 Doddridge County (9-2) at No. 3 Cameron (11-0). Tomorrow, No 10 East Hardy (9-2) plays at No. 2 Williamstown (9-1) while No. 4 Wheeling Central (9-1) travels to No. 4 Wahama (11-0).
