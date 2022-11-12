LINDSIDE — Signs along the highway leading to James Monroe High School read “Welcome to Maverick Country” on Saturday.
It was a harsh welcome for the Petersburg Vikings football team.
The Mavericks of James Monroe remained unbeaten on Saturday afternoon, bulldozing to a 37-13 victory in the first round of West Virginia’s Class A football playoffs.
The defense of James Monroe (11-0) held Petersburg (7-4) to two first downs and 5 net yards of offense in the first half. At game’s end, the Mavericks held a yardage advantage of 332 to 162.
John Mustain, James Monroe’s veteran coach, said, “Coach (Jason) Goodman had a really good game plan defensively today. And I think the boys do a really good job of reading (and) getting their keys and their assignments.”
That resulted in three second-half interceptions by the Mavericks — one each for Chaz Boggs, Gavin French and Nick Pitzer.
Those picks came off Petersburg’s sophomore starter Caden Arbaugh, pressed into service a few games ago after the usual starter broke his ankle. Arbaugh was 7-for-19 passing for 111 yards, 49 of them coming on one throw to Trace Rohrbaugh.
Vikings head coach Donny Evans said, “Our starting QB was out, and our leading tackler was out. Our guys showed a lot of guts, just filling the gap and embracing the adversity.”
He said the James Monroe was “kind of beating us off the ball today, on offense and defense. (They were) very aggressive on the defensive front, and that kind of got us off guard.”
James Monroe quarterback Layton Dowdy completed 7 of 12 passes for 175 yards. His first completion went to Eli Allen on a slant pattern that turned into a 76-yard touchdown as he outran the Vikings’ defensive backs.
Dowdy said, “If you play man (pass coverage), like they did, you have to double him (Allen). It opens up other places to pass it around.”
In all, five Mavericks had receptions, including Nick Pitzer’s soaring grab of an aerial at the goal line that produced a 28-0 halftime lead for the home squad.
Mustain said, “Layton throws a good ball. We’ve got three or four kids who can catch a ball.”
Cooper Ridgeway led the Mavericks’ rushing attack with 122 yards on 14 attempts. He turned in touchdown runs of 21 and 49 yards in the first and third quarters.
On his first scoring dash, he churned through defenders and had to high-step along the sideline en route to the end zone. Owen Jackson’s extra-point boot gave the Mavs a 14-0 lead after the first period.
The Vikings ended their shutout on a 1-yard run by Peyton Day, finishing a 70-yard scoring march by Petersburg.
“The second half, we kind of came out dead,” Dowdy said. “I think we need to work on that as a team, as a whole.”
The Mavs rebounded with the next nine points. Senior Hayden Parker got to the quarterback in the end zone with a safety, and a few seconds later on the game clock, Ridgeway reeled off his 49-yard scoring run.
Day, who ran for more than 1,700 yards and 29 touchdowns for Petersburg this year, led his team with 42 rushing yards on 14 carries in his final prep football game.
Next up, the Mavericks will play Greenbrier West, the eighth seed in Class A. The Cavaliers advanced by shutting out South Harrison 35-0 on Friday night.
The day and time for the second-round encounter will be unveiled in a coaches’ meeting on Sunday morning.
Dowdy said, “Greenbrier West is a very good team. We’ve got to put the score of the last game aside, and focus on getting better this week in practice.”
At H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex
Petersburg …………. 0 0 7 6 —13
James Monroe …….. 14 14 9 0 — 37
First Quarter
JM — Eli Allen 76 pass from Layton Dowdy (Owen Jackson kick), 5:19
JM — Cooper Ridgeway 21 run (Jackson kick), 1:46
Second Quarter
JM — Braydie Carr 26 run (Jackson kick), 11:46
JM — Nick Pitzer 31 pass from Dowdy (Jackson kick), 8:43
Third Quarter
PHS — Peyton Day 1 run (Peyton Tingler kick), 9:10
JM — Safety, Hayden Parker tackled Caden Arbaugh in end zone, 4:20
JM — Ridgeway 49 run (Jackson kick), 4:05
Fourth Quarter
PHS — Logan Thorne 3 run (pass failed), 2:55
