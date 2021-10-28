BLUEFIELD, Va. — Coming off an impressive 58-18 win at Pulaski County, Graham head football coach Tony Palmer is still not impressed by his unbeaten football team. At least, not as impressed as he thinks he ought to be.
“Right now we’re 7-0 and I think there’s so much room for improvement with this team. We can get better. We’re going to have to get better if we want to keep playing,” he said.
In spite of the explosive antics of his offense, the plays and points the G-Men gave up on the other end to the Cougars do not strike him as optimal.
“We didn’t play well. We had poor communication going on defensively … and offensively I think we could have done better, as well,” Palmer said.
“We still have growing to do and we’re hoping that we can get better as this thing goes along and get hot.”
While they’ve yet to achieve the kind of heat Palmer thinks will be required to bring home the second Class 2 state title of his regime, the G-Men have produced their share of individual superlatives as they’ve gotten deeper into the regular season slate.
Given the individual talent on the squad, some of that star-shine simply can’t be helped. One of the most remarkable recent outbursts has been the has been the eight touchdowns over a two-game span scored by senior Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, who has generated explosive scoring plays rushing, receiving and on special teams.
Even so, Palmer contends that Graham’s senior speedster and Division I prospect has by no means achieved his senior season peak potential.
“He’s doing pretty good. He’s going to make plays if we get the ball to him in key spots. But he’s just like all of us — we all need to get better,” Palmer said.
Scheduling Blacksburg — a traditional talent-magnet and multi-sports powerhouse thanks the proximity of Virginia Tech — was intended to be a challenge for the G-Men. The Bruins won the Class 3 state football championship in 2016 under Thad Wells.
Friday’s game at Mitchell Stadium will mark the first time Palmer has coached against Blacksburg but it won’t be the first time he’s been a gridiron opponent against them.
“We played against them the year we won the state championship when I was a player at Graham,” Palmer said.
“We always played Blacksburg, who back then played in what was called the New River District.”
This year Blacksburg seems to be a shadow of its past glories, currently 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the River Ridge District. Even so, the locale’s knack for attracting talented players has not abated. The Bruins still have a ton of talented athletes, Palmer said. They just haven’t yet matured into their potential.
“They’ve got some pretty talented kids. I think they’re a bit young right now. But the kids play hards for their coach. We have a former Graham player — Phillip Reece — who’s an assistant coach there,” Palmer said.
Graham may be the top-ranked Class 2 football team in the VHSL, but the G-Men won’t likely let up on the throttle from this point until they reach the final horn of their final game of the 2021 fall season. Palmer knows that state championships are settled on the turf — not in the VHSL power ratings.
Even so — its good to be No. 1 — and of great practical importance to remain affixed to that rung.
“I think if we take care of what we’re supposed to be taking care of, we’ll be home as long as we keep winning,” Palmer said.
“The main thing is for us to stay healthy and keep getting better each week. If we can do those two things, we can compete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.