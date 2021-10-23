PULASKI, Va. — Zack Blevins had 281 all-purpose yards and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw scored rushing, receiving and on special teams as Graham rolled to a 58-18 win at Pulaski County on Friday night.
The unbeaten G-Men (7-0) were the top-ranked team in VHSL Class 2 headed into Friday’s meeting with the Cougars (4-4) and are unlikely to relinquish that position in next week’s ratings.
Blevins completed 5-of-7 passing attempts for 155 yards, including completions of 36 and 65 yards to Braden Watkins and a 42-yard touchdown pass to Turner-Bradshaw. Watkins finished with 3-catches for 109 yards.
Turner-Bradshaw was the team’s second-leading rusher, gaining 86 yards on six carries, including a 22-yard scoring run. He also exploded for a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Blevins led the Graham ground game with 126 yards in 14 carries, including a 7-yard scoring run. Ty’drez Clements had 46 yards on 11 trips, including a 1-yard TD plunge.
Chase Brown and Elijah Sarver also had catches for the G-Men.
Connor Roberts had an impressive defensive outing, collecting nine tackles and a sack. Gage Sawyers had five tackles, adding a defensive touchdown with a scoop and score near the Cougars goal line.
Graham plays Blacksburg at home next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.