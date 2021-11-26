BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham’s quest for a VHSL Class 2 state championship continues to gain altitude.
This Saturday, the unbeaten G-Men (11-0) find themselves in the rarified air of statewide regional title games, facing Ridgeview (9-3) in the Region 2D championship game at Mitchell Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
Elsewhere in the state, the three other regional championships will be played tonight. Glenvar (11-1) hosts Appomattox County (10-1) in a 2 p.m. kickoff; Central-Woodstock (10-1) hosts Stuarts Draft (9-2) in a 7 p.m. kickoff and Nottoway (11-0) hosts King William (10-1), also in a 7 p.m. game.
Graham head coach Tony Palmer expects to attend the Appomattox County game on Friday. It wouldn’t be surprising for representatives of all three of Friday’s regional champs to send scouts to Mitchell Stadium on Saturday.
The G-Men advanced to the regional championship game thanks to a 48-13 win over regional arch-rival Union at Mitchell Stadium. It was a huge victory against a tough opponent played under exceptionally tough circumstances for Palmer, who lost his father on Monday.
“I thought the kids played very hard. They knew what was on the line and they knew the position that I was in prior to us playing them. They really stepped up and did the best they could and things worked out well for us,” Palmer said.
The G-Men remain the overall No. 1 seed in Class 2, with the privilege of playing at home again next week if they get past the Wolfpack. In spite of the obvious momentum Graham is building as it plunges deep into the post-season, Palmer remains stoic regarding his team’s place in the grand scheme. Unlike the West Virginia football playoffs — which enter state semifinal play this week — Virginia’s playoffs have been restored to the five-week ordeal that was normative before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a truncated 2021 spring regular season and reduced playoff structure.
Right now, it’s as hard as it ever was.
“We’re still a long way from where we want to be. We still have three games to play,” Palmer said.
This will be Graham’s first-ever meeting with Ridgeview, which defeated Mountain 7 top seed Central-Wise 26-20 last week. The Wolfpack was led by quarterback Ryan O’Quinn, who passed for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the come-from-behind victory. Versatile running back Cannon Hill scored three of Ridgeview’s touchdowns, one of them on a 34-yard reception from O’Quinn. Big plays Brandon Beavers and Zander Boggs also featured in the comeback.
“I think they’re a good football team. They’ve got really good receivers and a good quarterback. They’re good up front. We’re going to have our work cut out for us. They’re really good,” Palmer said.
“It should be that way. This is for a regional championship. Nothing is supposed to be easy at this point.”
Last week’s barn-burner in Norton got Graham’s attention. The Wolfpack eliminated Richlands at Ernie Hicks Stadium in a last-possession 29-28 victory in the opening round of the playoffs. Ridgeview has been finding ways to win tough road games, keeping its foot in the door with solid collective defense.
The G-Men have one of the state’s best big-play performers in senior Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, who has exploded for as many as five touchdowns in a single game. Against the Bears last week he scored only one, otherwise leading Bears keys on wild goose chases and otherwise blocking for his teammates. He is also a canny defensive back who has the ability to make game-changing plays in all three phases of the game. So far, Bradshaw has rushed for 406 yards and six touchdowns, led the G-Men with 19 receptions for 531 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding six more touchdowns on kickoff and punt returns for score. On defense he’s had five interceptions.
Durable quarterback Zack Blevins — who remains Graham’s defensive captain — has continued to perform admirably in his offensive role, both as a passer and a rusher. He’s rushed for 1,115 yards and 15 touchdowns, passimg for 956 yards and 17 touchdowns. Running back Ty’Drez Clements has also come on strong behind the G-Men offensive front, which has increasingly cohered around its best lineman, future University of Virginia tackle Brody Dawson. Clements has rushed for 968 yards and 13 touchdowns. The defense — led by Sean Hughes, Brayden Meadows, Connor Roberts and Ethan Church — has been brutally efficient. More than one observer has speculated that Graham this year may be as talented at every position than has ever been before.
Palmer is clearly happy with the way his team has been playing. But having won a previous state championship in 2018, he knows just how difficult reaching that goal can be. This thing is anything but a fait accompli.
“The kids are communicating really well. We’re getting close to where we’re all on the same page with a lot of the things that we’re doing. It’s going pretty good, man,” Palmer said. “But like I said, we’ve still got a lot of football in front of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.