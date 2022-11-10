BLUEFIELD, Va. — Today, the Graham High School football program is exactly where it intended itself to be back when preseason practice started in August.
Now begins the process of getting the G-Men to where they intend to be on December 10.
The VHSL Class 2 football playoffs begin at the earliest possible moment for unbeaten Graham (10-0), which faces Central Wise (4-6) in an opening round game tonight at Mitchell Stadium.
For the second season in a row, the G-Men are the top Class 2 seed in the state and entitled to a home game for all four satellite stages of the playoffs until the championship is played in Salem, Va.
Tonight’s game marks the third Thursday night contest of the season for the G-Men, who came to a mutual agreement with the Warriors athletic administration to play the game a day early to avoid the heavy rains expected on Friday.
So far the G-Men have fared well under Thursday Night Lights. Graham defeated Virginia High 49-21 in a Thursday night road game on October 13. The G-Men beat Pulaski County 41-14 in a Thursday night home affair at Mitchell Stadium on Oct. 20.
In spite of the bracket-shaped pairings that comprise the Class 2 playoffs statewide, Graham head football coach Tony Palmer approaches his team’s ‘second season’ of 2022 exactly as he did their first — with a caveat.
“In order to get to the next opponent, you’ve got to beat the one that’s in front of you,” said Palmer, whose team completed running the regular season table last week with a 47-13 victory at Marion.
“Now the stakes are a little steeper. You mess up now and your season is over — you’re putting your stuff up.”
The G-Men offense is probably something of a scouting nightmare, given that it’s starting lineup and game plans have been reconfigured several times due to injuries and other issues that sidelined key personnel.
The most notable missing variable was quarterback Brayden Mullins — who led the G-Men to last year’s state runner up finish. Meadows was injured in the Galax game on Oct. 23 and he missed a goodly chunk of playing time while Jacob Shockley kept the train rolling with three consecutive starts at quarterback.
Meadows was cleared to return to action in the Blacksburg game and ever since has been working hard to get back to where he left off.
“He was playing pretty good prior to the injury. He’s starting to do a lot better now. He just had to get caught back up. The game is starting to slow down to him again. We’re expecting good things out of Brayden,” said Palmer, whose team has won a school-record 30 straight regular season games.
“Brayden played pretty good and threw the ball well [at Marion]. He made really good decisions and ran the ball when we needed him to,” he said.
Behind physical and efficient lineplay, junior running back Ty’Drez Clements has rushed for nearly 1,700 yards for Graham. Clements has recently received his first Division I offer from Florida A&M.
Even Clements had to sit out some reps this season, giving understudies like Jamel Floyd and Sean Hughes opportunities to show off the team’s impressive depth at various positions.
“We were fortunate enough to play some people the last couple of weeks. It’s the kind of mentality we want to have if we’re going to make something good out of the season,”
While the G-Men’s abilities to keep the chains moving in different ways has been impressive, probably the constant has been Graham’s punishing defense.
“This defensive front has been solid the whole time,” said Palmer. “Connor Roberts is playing well … really, our whole front seven is playing well right now. It’s a good front seven … one of the better front sevens in this area, by far. We’re fortunate enough that we’ve been able at times to get pressure [on the quarterback] with four.”
The secondary is also solid and athletic and ready to take advantage of any hurried throws that result from that pressure.
Tonight’s game will mark the fourth time Graham has met the Warriors on a football field.
In 2017 Graham won the first regular season meeting at Norton, 49-14. The G-Men beat Wise-Central 44-20 at Mitchell Stadium in 2018 in a regular season contest. That year the G-Men went 14-1 and claimed the Class 2 state title. Graham prevailed 43-14 at Mitchell Stadium during the 2019 playoffs.
In the three previous meetings, the Warriors were coached by Luke Owens, a Frank Beamer era Virginia Tech player alum who ran the Wise-Central program from 2014 through 2021. Interestingly enough, Owens’ replacement — his former assistant coach Jason Mullins — has been associated with the Warriors football program since before its inception.
Mullins was head football coach at Pound High School for five seasons before stepping down to serve as an assistant coach at J.J. Kelly. When Pound and J.J. Kelly were consolidated into Wise-Central in 2011, he agreed to serve as the program’s first head coach on an interim basis. He led the Warriors to a playoff appearance and a 6-5 finish.
The Warriors got two touchdown runs and a scoring reception from running back Alec Gent and two scoring strikes and a touchdown run from quarterback Braeden Church in last week’s 41-8 season-ending dismantling of Grundy.
That sort of thing gets Palmer’s attention more than the Warriors’ overall record.
“I think they’ve been in every game they’ve played in this year. They have a good running back and they’re pretty good up front. They’ve got good size, and they play hard,” said Palmer.
“They do what they do. We’ve just got to play good football.”
