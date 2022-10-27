MONTCALM — The best football season in Montcalm history just keeps moving right along.
The Class A No. 13 Generals (8-0) look to keep in moving through Friday night’s daunting road trip to VHSL opponent Hurley (4-4) at the Rebels’ notorious home field known as “The Cliff.”
“I think its going to come down to our defense standing their ground and keeping them out of the end zone. Hopefully we can do that more times than they do. They’re a big strong physical team. They run it right at you. They bring it to you,” said Montcalm head football coach Adam Havens.
Hard-nosed ‘D’ was a key to keeping the Gens’ unprecedented unbeaten streak alive with a 12-6 overtime road win at Meadow Bridge last week.
“We really stepped up defensively last week. It was one of those games where whoever made the most stops defensively was going to win,” Havens said.
Havens noted that the Generals didn’t have their best offensive game last week, turning the ball over on their first possession and otherwise making a lot of mental mistakes.
The only significant defensive mistake, he said, allowed MB to score its lone touchdown in the third quarter to break the scoreless stalemate.
“But I really feel like our kids matured in that game, overall. It’s the first time all year that we’ve really played from behind late in the game. I feel like they responded well to being put in that position,” he said.
Montcalm’s offense got itself together and answered with their own third-quarter touchdown on a Jeremy Shrewsbury 6-yard touchdown plunge.
The Generals defense — which was a collective effort led by Logan Carver (SS), Ryland Parks (DE), Shrewsbury (MLB) and John Hall (OLB) and Isaiah Fink (OLB) — got the key stops in the fourth quarter that threw the game into overtime and continued to excel beyond regulation and seal the win.
Montcalm took the first overtime possession and Shrewsbury gained 9 yards on the first snap followed by Logan Carver’s 11-yards scoring run.
The 2-point conversion failed, but the Generals defense stopped Meadow Bridge offense on downs in the subsequent possesson to clinch the victory.
“We were driving the ball toward the end of regulation and we just kind of ran out of time. Between the fourth quarter and the overtime period I told our kids if we won the toss, we wanted the ball, we were going to score and our defense was going to hold them,” Havens said.
“I felt the momentum was in our favor and I knew the type of defense that we were playing in that game would make it very difficult for them to score.”
Hurley, which is coming off a 42-18 loss to Grundy, runs a Wing T offense, as do the Generals.
The Generals tend to pass the football a bit more having quarterback Jaylen Younger and a fleet of capable receivers.
Alex Duty has led the Rebels rushing attack during many of their games this season, but Payton Darnell and Landon Bailey have been among several crucial offensive playmakers along the way.
