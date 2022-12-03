BLUEFIELD, Va. — Tonight at Wheeling Island Stadium unbeaten James Monroe (13-0) will play Williamstown (11-1) for the WVSSAC Class A state football championship. If they’re fortunate enough to win, the Mavericks will bring home the program’s first state championship football trophy won under head coach John Mustain.
Today at Mitchell Stadium unbeaten Graham (13-0) will play Appomattox County (10-3) in one of two VHSL Class 2 state semifinal football games played in Virginia this weekend. If the G-Men are fortunate enough to win, they’ll immediately begin preparations to travel next weekend to face either Poquoson or Central Woodstock in the Class 2 state championship game at Salem Memorial Stadium.
If Graham is fortunate enough to win that game, the G-Men will return with the program’s second Class 2 state championship football trophy won under head coach Tony Palmer.
The G-Men got to this point living in the moment and dealing with the goals immediately in front of them. As the top seed in Class 2, Graham has had the home field advantage up to this point in the playoffs. For Palmer’s seniors, at least, today will mark their last game in Mitchell Stadium in a Graham uniform.
“I’d like to send them out possibly winning their las game at Mitchell, that would be nice. For them to be able to say they hadn’t lost a home game in two years — that would be great,” said Palmer, who led Graham to the Class 2 state title in 2018.
A playoff bracket that extends a week deeper into December is perhaps the most obvious difference between high school football in Virginia versus high school football in West Virginia — both sides of which regularly compete with one another during the regular seasons. Some have argued that the far greater number of schools in the Commonwealth justifies the extra week, providing more equitable access to postseason play statewide.
Palmer’s teams have gone five deep before. They did it in 2018. They did it last year after defeating Appomattox County 42-28 in the state semifinals at Mitchell Stadium. and they hope to survive today and advance to next week.
It’s what Palmer, his coaches and players basically live for.
“We just go with the flow. I’m coaching to help these guys enjoy high school football and I enjoy it and my staff enjoys it. We enjoy being with the kids and helping them to enjoy their high school experience. It’s what we signed on for. We come in here every year hoping that we’re going to have an opportunity to win it. That’s the goal,” Palmer said.
But even Palmer has begun to agree with some of his colleagues across the state that a five week playoff can put too much wear and tear on the average high school player.
“I think it needs to be cut down to 14 games. You have 15 games if you play in the state championship game. You have two scrimmages and you have practice leading up to those scrimmages. That’s a long season. We started August 1. This week we’re playing on Dec. 3 and if we win, we’ll be playing on Dec. 10,” Palmer said.
“If you think about it, if we win [today] and go on to play in the championship game next week, our kids will end up playing one more game than this year’s college national champion,” said Palmer, whose team lost 48-21 to King William in the 2021 championship game.
Injuries played a part in their eventual downfall.
“We’ve just been fortunate enough to have the opportunities to be there. But you think about last year … we weren’t healthy in the state championship game. We had both of our outside linebackers out and Zack Blevins was also our quarterback. He was hurt. So 15 games … that’s a lot of football to be played.”
So far, the G-Men have been the picture of health. Last week’s 56-35 Region 2D championship victory over the Ridgeview Wolfpack was highlighted by one of the most spectacular single game rushing performances in program history.
During that game, junior running back Ty’drez Clements rushed for 404 yards and seven touchdowns — a single game rushing performance which may be an all-time high for the vaunted Bluefield, Va. football program.
“We’re trying to get it confirmed. I’ve been a Graham fan my entire life and nobody has ever rushed for that many yards that I’ve seen,” said Palmer, himself a G-Men state championship alumnus.
“We did hear that Ahmad Bradshaw’s dad had eight touchdowns in a game, but I can’t confirm that. I don’t know,” he said.
Clements has already received Division I offers from Florida A&M and the University of Alabama-Birmingham. The notoriety of last week’s rushing performance is expected to attract additional attention from college scouts. Some are sure to notice other talented youngsters on Graham’s roster, like Braden Watkins, who picked off Ridgeview’s first pass of last week’s game.
“Watkins had a really good defensive game for us last week. He blocked really well [on offense] and the offensive line blocked really well. It was a total team effort with us,” Palmer said.
Quarterback Brayden Meadows also benefits from the blocking, both as an alternate ball-carrier and by providing a passing dimension that has become more and more efficient as the previously-injured signal caller has gotten back up to speed.
“He’s back and we’re more balanced than what we were. But the quarterback we had come in — Jonathan Shockley — he did a great job for us and threw some touchdown passes while Meadows was gone. We’ve got some guys that step up for the team and do what they have to do for us to have a chance,” Palmer said.
Appomattox County is led by senior running back Jonathan Pennix, who declared for Virginia Tech in October. Pennix rushed for 99 yards and four touchdowns in the Raiders’ 38-34 nailbiter victory at Glenvar for the Region 2C championship last week.
The Hokies have recruited Pennix as an ‘athlete’, indicating that the youngster might fit any number of positions under Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry. He also plays at cornerback for the Raiders on the defensive side of the football. Pennix received offers from Pittsburgh, Louisville, West Virginia, UVa, Maryland, Boston College, James Madison, Appalachian State and others.
Appomattox quarterback Grayson Peterson rushed for 82 yards against Glenvar, also completing five of six passes for 72 yards.
“The Pennix kid is back for them and the quarterback, he’s a good-sized kid and plays safety on defense. They’re both good players,” said Palmer, whose team lost to the Raiders in the 2019 semifinal game.
“They do what they do. Nothing looks like it’s changed. They just plug players in and keep the same thing rolling. They play hard. They play disciplined. They’re a good team. They’re good on defense and good on special teams as well,” he said.
Of course, Appomattox will find their own share of dilemmas waiting on them at Mitchell Stadium today. The G-Men have talented playmakers at different age classes throughout the starting lineups, including five senior starters. They’ve seen a lot of football collectively and don’t get stirred up easily.
“I do, they don’t. I get wound up a little but they’re pretty even-keeled, for the most part,” Palmer said.
