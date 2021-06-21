EAST RIVER — The Region 2D champion Graham boys soccer team will play Region 2C champion Glenvar tonight in a VHSL Class 2 state semifinal match at East River Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The unbeaten G-Men, who are making their second VHSL Final Four appearance under head coach George Aiello, advanced to the state bracket after winning a penalty kick shootout at Gate City in Friday’s regional title match.
In today’s other state semifinal match, Region A champion Nandua will travel to face Region B champion Clarke County at 5 p.m. The winner of this match will host either Graham or Glenvar in the Class 2 championship match on Wednesday, kickoff time yet to be determined.
Aiello took over as head coach of the G-Men in 2012 and led them to their first of four regional tournament appearances in 2016.
Graham (14-0) won its first regional title in 2019, beating Richlands 5-1 at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Va. The G-Men missed out entirely on the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Glenvar won its first-ever Region 2C title on Saturday, defeating Appomattox 2-1.
