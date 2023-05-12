EAST RIVER — If the Graham girls soccer team added any more to the momentum they intend to carry into the post season during Thursday night’s season finale with Tazewell, that probably remains to be seen.
In the very least, the G-Girls don’t appear to have lost very much steam — if any.
After battling through a scoreless first half, Graham came alive after the break to score all of its goals in the second half en route to beating the Lady Bulldogs 6-0 in a Southwest District victory at East River Soccer Complex.
Ella Dales scored two goals for the G-Girls, as did teammate Sophie Scarsberry. Reagyn Ramsay and Cadence Owen also added a goal apiece. Hannah White contributed a pair of assists.
Nathaly Du picked up the clean sheet in goal for Graham, although G-Girls coaches credited a collective effort by the Graham defenders for the shutout. Nevertheless, Du had to stay active enough — particularly in the scoreless first half — to collect a handful of saves in goal.
The G-Girls (13-0 overall, 8-0 Southwest District) will host next week’s Southwest District girls soccer tournament at East River, which will feature 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. matches on Thursday and Saturday.
The pairings had yet to be made out as of Thursday night.
