NORTON — The deepest postseason run in Wise Central girls soccer history is still alive. But Graham gave the Lady Warriors an idea of what it’d take to keep going.
The undefeated G-Girls blitzed Central with two goals in the first nine minutes, going on to win the Region 2D championship 3-1 on Friday night.
Central (15-3-2) had already clinched a VHSL Class 2 tournament berth with its region semifinal win at Richlands. The Lady Warriors will just have to travel for Tuesday’s state quarterfinal round.
“This is our first state tournament run, so we don’t have experience in region final games, so things might have started a little slow because of that,” Central coach Matt Mullins said. “But we’re still in it, and that’s still an opportunity our team hasn’t had in the past.”
Reagyn Ramsay finished a corner kick opportunity in the fourth minute, heading the ball into the net to break the scoreless tie.
Ella Dales scored the first of her two goals five minutes later, an unassisted shot from 25 yards into the upper right 90. And on another corner kick chance in the 33rd minute, Dales delivered again. With several players fighting for possession just outside the goal, Dales managed to force the ball past Central’s defense and give the G-Girls (18-0) a three-score lead.
The Lady Warriors didn’t allow nearly as many opportunities after halftime. And the margin could’ve been wider had it not been for 12 saves from senior goalkeeper Rhiannon Barton.
“As the game went on, we got more and more composed and had more possession,” Mullins said. “We did move some players forward, but we had a focus on passing the ball quicker to get out of their press. I think it worked at times for us.”
A freshman got the Lady Warriors on the board five minutes into the second half. Bella Newberry, who took a team-high five shots, sent a free kick into the goal and brought the deficit to 3-1.
“She’s made five or six of those at this point,” Mullins said. “She’s been a great addition to our team this year.”
Geanette Boggs took three shots for the Lady Warriors, with Emma Day and Olivia Webb taking two apiece.
— J.D. Vaughn covers sports for the Kingsport Times-News.
