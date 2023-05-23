EAST RIVER — The coach’s comment could be easily dismissed as a cliché.
But with it comes a 15-0 record, underlining its truth.
In the midst of a joyous celebration on Saturday night, standing near the Southwest District Tournament championship trophy, Graham girls soccer coach Lee Brown said, “At the beginning of the season, I told these girls that they could be as good as they wanted to be.
“And they just kept getting better, as the season went – and every practice, just improving, more and more.”
The G-Girls had just defeated Richlands 2-0 at East River Soccer Complex, adding the tournament sweep to their regular-season title.
Next up will be the opening round of the Group 2D regional, on Thursday at 7 p.m. at East River, against Gate City.
Brown, who stepped up to the head coaching job this spring after a year as assistant coach, said that the Graham girls “play hard. They’re not only good soccer players. They’re good people. They stick with each other, all the way through. Have, the whole season.
“They support each other, no matter who’s on the field. Share the ball, tremendously well. Just unbelievable kids.”
Sophomore Ella Dales scored the first of Graham’s goals in the first half on Saturday and assisted on the other scored by Ireland Hart in the second half.
Dales quickly deflected credit to her teammates around her.
“I am just so thankful for my team,” she said. “We have a lot of great people on the bench, too, so our whole team is packed. Our coaches are very encouraging, they’re very kind and strong. They really help build us up. And most importantly, our team is just positive, all around.”
“We have great leaders. They are welcoming,” she said. “I thank each and every one of them.”
Senior center midfielder Sydney Lester said, “This year, we just keep getting along, each day, and it just keeps getting better. We hustle on the field. We treat each other as a family, and it’s just a great experience.”
Midfielder Arloha Rifkin added a shout-out to the team’s fans.
“They’re very supportive,” she said. “They’re excited, I think mostly because of our record. But a lot of people come out and watch, rain or shine. I can’t be more grateful.”
The G-Girls demonstrated their durability and fitness again in Saturday’s clash. Often, there were eight or more golden jerseys pushing up into the front third of the field, forcing the opposition to concentrate on more than Dales and senior forward Reagyn Ramsay.
Dales said, “We’ve got a bunch of runners. When we get a chance to score, they’re all running. They’re a hundred miles an hour … every time we play. We just keep coming at you, over and over.”
They also know how to drop back quicly and help on defense, where Lester marshals her teammates into position to stop the opponents’ attack.
“Sydney Lester’s back there in the middle of that defense,” Brown said. “They do a great job talking, and making sure that we head balls off.
“Actually, we’ve only had six goals scored on us all year long, and around 30 shots on goal, I think, this year. So there’s not a lot of balls that get back there, so far. We’ve done a tremendous job on offense and defense.”
Rifkin, who recently committed to play soccer for Bluefield State University, said she is “so grateful for the opportunity” to be part of the Graham squad.
“I just moved here from Lynville, Tennessee, this past August,” she said. “It was just a completely different energy. All the girls, open arms, invited me into the team. It definitely feels like a family here.”
She said her chosen role of midfielder is “a challenge, really, because you have to push yourself. I like to be the playmaker. I like being the one that kind of sets up the goals, and then sees it finished off.”
Now, the G-Girls look to keep their winning streak unbeaten in regional play. Brown was asked if he will have to refocus his team for the next round of the playpffs.
“I won’t even have to,” he said quickly. “They keep themselves on an even keel. It’s just a really mature bunch, a level-headed bunch, a fun bunch. They win, but they try to have fun, too, as they’re doing it. That’s been the most beautiful thing, all season.”
“It’s been tremendous,” he said. “Just a fun group to be around … and 15-0 has made it that much better.”
And what is the biggest hurdle yet to overcome?
“I think, just ourselves,” he said. “Staying patient, and just improving, like we have all year long.”
Lester said, “You’ve just got to take it day by day. You’ve just got to treat it like a normal game, and come out ready, and play your heart out on the field, no matter what.”
Rifkin added, “So, no stress, and just do what we know how to do.”
