BLUEFIELD — For the third week in a row, the Bluefield State football team will entertain a visiting team inside Mitchell Stadium. For the second time in as many weeks, an undefeated team is the adversary.
Today marks Homecoming on the Hill with the Big Blue hosting the Builders (4-0) from the Apprentice School in Newport News, Va.
Last week, Fort Valley state took a 44-27 win over Bluefield State, taking a 23-21 lead into halftime and never looking back.
BSU junior quarterback Devan Freedland returned from injury to pass for 326 yards and four touchdowns versus Fort Valley State.
Sophomore receiver Perry Wilder was Freedland’s favorite target, hauling in 10 catches for 101 yards and two scores. Freshman Khyon Smith (4-50, 1 TD) and junior Reggie Redman (1-12 yards, 1 TD) accounted for the other two touchdown receptions from Freedland.
Fort Valley State’s rushing attack kept the ball away from the Big Blue offense most of the second half with Emanuel Wilson rushing for 144 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns, most of which came after halftime.
The Big Blue will face more of the same today from the Builders.
The Apprentice School, an NCAA Division III opponent, boasts a perfect record, a balanced attack offensively and an interesting defense.
The Builders come in averaging 215 yards through the air and 126 yards on the ground. Taking three of their four wins from the road, Apprentice is holding their opponents an average near 17 points per game.
Junior quarterback Mason Tatum comes in with 856 yards passing, six touchdowns, an interception, and a 57% completion rate.
Tatum has also scored three times from the ground, one more than Junior running back Lawrence Reed, who leads the rushing attack with 163 yards on the season.
The trio of TK Petty (242 yards, 1 TD), Ricardo Corpus (168 yards, 2 TD’s), and Leland Girdy (154 yards, 1 TD) are just a few of Tatum’s favorite targets through the air. The Builders offense has only turned the football over once in the first four games.
Defensively, the Builders line up with two linebackers and five defensive backs.
Paul Massey, Jr. leads with 21 tackles and a sack. Taizuan Brown has 19 tackles and a forced fumble for Apprentice School and Christian Walker has 18 tackles, three of which were for loss. The Builders’ 4-2-5 defense has created nine turnovers through their first four contests.
“We are excited to get back on the field Saturday...not only because it’s Homecoming but because we are so close to being an exceptional football team,” said BSU second-year head coach Tony Coaxum.
Watching our game film, you see things that are totally in our control to fix, and that is very exciting for our staff,” Coaxum said.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
