PRINCETON — It wasn’t so much the formation, it was the execution that allowed the Bridgeport Indians to dominate the Princeton Tigers in a battle of top-10 teams on Friday night.
A fundamentally solid Bridgeport football team toppled Princeton from the unbeaten ranks and put a damper on the Tigers’ homecoming game, leaving town with a 42-7 victory.
The Indians, currently ranked seventh in Class AAA, rolled up 552 yards of offense out of the single wing and held fourth-ranked Princeton to 202 yards, including just 61 in the ground game.
“We just saw a really good football team come to town,” said Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo. “If you’re a fan, it was fun to watch. But as a coach, it was ….” He chose not to complete that thought.
“In all three phases, I thought they had flawless execution,” Pedigo said. “You’ve got to give credit where credit’s due. Coach (Tyler) Phares and that team is legit. They are well-coached in all phases, and they beat us tonight.”
When Bridgeport (7-0) was on defense, “They got to the ball very well,” Pedigo said. “We’ve got to execute a little better.”
Phares said that when the Indians were on offense, “They probably hadn’t seen anybody that blocked kind of like we do, and we were going to take advantage of that. … and the kids executed.”
The Bridgeport single wing was, in a way, returning to its roots.
Phares said, “My idol used to coach right across (from) here — Pearisburg, Virginia. A guy named Steve Ragsdale. That’s where we got our offense from. All the roots started from Giles High School.
“I hope we made him proud, because it’s the Giles County offense, no doubt.”
After four running plays to open the game, Indians back Cameron Cole stepped back from the line of scrimmage and tossed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Lhotsky, running a post pattern.
He would connect on just one other pass, for a 45-yard gain that set up a second-quarter touchdown, but the running game did the rest.
Cole concluded with 208 rushing yards on 17 attempts, scoring two touchdowns. Landyn Reppert added 144 yards and another two TDs on 22 carries.
Phares said that passing the ball out of the single wing is “something we work on all the time. We don’t show it a lot. … We liked what we saw with their secondary today, so we took a few shots.”
Princeton (5-1) trimmed the scoring gap to 14-7 on a first-quarter drive that covered 75 yards in three plays. Grant Cochran tossed a bubble screen pass to Peyton Clemons, who darted 59 yards for the Tigers’ only touchdown.
Phares said, “Grant gets rid of the ball quickly, and they’ve got some got some nice skill people. ... They were getting us there at the beginning of the game, and I was proud to see that our kids were able to make some adjustments … ”
The Indians rolled to three touchdowns in the second half, and then chewed up more than seven minutes of the third quarter, a 13-play possession that ended on downs at the Princeton 6.
Princeton took over, but issued two incomplete passes and then Aiden Paulsen grabbed an interception that set up the game’s final points, when Cole found a lane down the left sideline for a 12-yard scoring run, his last carry of the night.
Cochran completed 10 of 27 passes for 141 yards but was intercepted three times. The run game consisted of nine carries by Brodee Rice and four scrambles from Cochran.
Bridgeport finished with eight penalties for 78 yards while Princeton was flagged just twice for 20 yards. The Indians gained 23 first downs to eight for the Tigers.
Pedigo said about the Indians, “I think they’re a top-five team. and I don’t think we’re a bad football team. I just think, tonight, we had some miscues. I’ll credit our kids. I thought our kids played really hard. …”
“There are some things we obviously have to clean up,” he said. “We’ve got some injuries. … One thing about this bunch of football players, they’re not going to quit, and they’ll come in here ready to work on Monday, and we’ll see what we’ve got to do to get better.”
The Tigers will travel to Fairlea next Friday to take on Greenbrier East. Bridgeport hosts Musselman.
Summing up the Bridgeport result and the road ahead, Pedigo said, “This game won’t define us, if we won or lost. … All of our goals are still in front of us. We can still host a home playoff game, if we take care of our next two games.”
Bridgeport 42, Princeton 7
At Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium
Bridgeport ……… 14 21 7 0 — 42
Princeton ……….... 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
B — Nathan Lhotsky 42 pass from Cameron Cole (Taylor Thomas kick), 9:11
B — Cole 15 run (Thomas kick), 6:13
P — Peyton Clemons 59 pass from Grant Cochran (Casey Geso kick), 4:54
Second Quarter
B — Landyn Reppert 15 run (Thomas kick), 11:45
B — Reppert 5 run (Thomas kick), 8:29
B — Aiden Paulsen 3 run (Thomas kick), 5:15
Third Quarter
B — Cole 12 run (Thomas kick), 2:33
——————-
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — B, Landyn Reppert 22-144, Aiden Paulsen 7-55, Cameron Cole 17-208, Charlie Brazier 3-15, Zach Rohrig 3-19, Derek Starkey 1-5, Phil Reed 1-11, Tyler Martin 2-8, Trent Haines 2-6, Team 3-(—6). P, Grant Cochran 4-17, Brodee Rice 9-44.
PASSING — B, Cole 2-6-87-1 TD-0 int. P, Cochran 10-27-141. Bnm-1-3.
RECEIVING — B, Lhotsky 1-42, Paulsen 1-45. P, Dominick Collins 1-12, Connor Padgett 1-4, Peyton Clemons 4-90, Carter Meachum 1-5, Rice 3-30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.