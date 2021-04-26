NEW RICHMOND — The Bluefield Beavers baseball team continues to make up for lost time — and they still haven’t lost.
Unbeaten Bluefield rode the arm of starting pitcher Ryker Brown and a steady 10-hit attack en route to a 13-1 win at Wyoming East on Monday.
Brown (2-0) went the 5-inning distance for the Beavers (7-0). He struck out six and walked one, allowing four hits. He gave up his lone run in the third inning.
Brandon Wiley went 2-for-3 with an RBI with Bryson Redmond also going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Carson Deeb went 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Coppinger Invitational MVP Hunter Harmon went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Bluefield faces Richlands at Bowen field on Thursday 5 p.m.
Bluefield 13, Wyoming East 1 (5 inn.)
Bluefield.....203 26 — 13 10 2
Wyoming East .....001 00 — 1 4 1
Ryker Brown and Bryson Redmond. L. Laxton, J. Seaton (5) and L. Miller.
