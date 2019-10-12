WALESKA, Ga. — Bluefield College could not stop the Reinhardt rushing attack which had 339 yards in a Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division 45-14 victory Saturday evening.
Reinhardt (5-2, 2-0 MSC) was in complete control in the first half scoring 35 points and not allowing Bluefield (1-5, 1-1 MSC) to get its offense going.
Six players had at least 34 yards rushing for the Eagles and four of them scored touchdowns. The Rams only had 81 yards rushing and a total of 207 yards compared to 457 for the Eagles.
Reinhardt benefitted from two turnovers and its defense forcing the Rams to punt eight times. Trevae Cain had 75 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Otis Odom picked up 67 yard from three carries.
Bluefield had lone touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter on a Xavier Freeman run and a Aidan Wilder to Jaquan Ebron pass.
Freeman led the Rams in rushing with 80 yards and Wilder threw for 126 yards. Greg Ebron had six catches for 82 yards.
Bluefield College is on the road next Saturday when it Kentucky Christian University at 6 p.m.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.