MORGANTOWN — There wasn’t much doubt that the No. 1 University High boys’ basketball team (22-3) was favored to return to the Class AAA finals this year. Now, with their season in limbo, it’s expected seniors K.J. McClurg and Kaden Metheny won’t suit up in their high school uniforms again, their senior season effectively over due to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless of the what-ifs, McClurg and Metheny aren’t leaving UHS empty-handed. Both were named first team all-state Friday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, solidifying their careers at University on a high note.
While they may not get a chance at repeating for the title, Metheny and McClurg were recognized for their outstanding seasons with first team all-state honors. However, the end goal still feels unfulfilled.
Metheny hit his 2,000th-career point in the Hawks’ sectional finals win over Morgantown, a game where he was just shy of the school’s single-game scoring record (Duke Pride, 53 points) with 44 points. Further, he averaged 24.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
Metheny, who was named first team captain, signed to continue his career at Bowling Green. McClurg is still weighing his options
Though one can easily be overshadowed by such a talent as Metheny — McClurg stood out just as much among his comrade. He was the second in line in scoring, rebounds and assists, averaging 20.3 points, 4.8 boards and 2.8 assists per game.
The duo is joined on first team by Teddy Marshall (Martinsburg), Mason Pinkett (George Washington, 17.3 ppg), Alex Vargo (Wheeling Park), Malaki Sylvia (Parkersburg South), CJ Meredith (Spring Valley, 25.9 ppg) and Chandler Schmidt (Cabell Midland, 17.8 ppg).
Morgantown’s leading scorer Carson Poffenberger found a spot on the second team after entering the season doubted by many. Taking over the center spot from Nick Malone, the 6-foot-7 Poffenberger was outstanding on both sides of the court, shattering all expectations. He averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 boards per game. The rest of second team is captain Rodney Toler (St. Albans), Ben Gilliam (Woodrow Wilson), Sheldon Everhart (Hedgesville), Amare Smith (Huntington), Telryn Villa (Martinsburg), Sam Potts (Parkersburg) and Richard Law (Woodrow Wilson).
Preston High senior Nick Smith picked up a spot on third team after leading the Knights with 20.4 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game. Smith is joined on third team by Captain Austin Dearing (Hurricane), Quaysean Sutton (South Charleston), Ryan Hurst (Buckhannon-Upshur), Kerion Martin (Capital), Will Shively (Jefferson), Ty Johnson (Ripley) and Ayden Ince (Woodrow Wilson).
Honorable mention selections included Peyton Brown and Ethan Parsons of Princeton and Bailee Coles of Greenbrier East.
— Andrew Spellman covers sports for The Dominion Post
he Class AAA Boys All-State Basketball Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
First Team
Teddy Marshall, Martinsburg, Sr.
K J McClurg, University, Sr.
C J Meredith, Spring Valley, Sr.
Kaden Metheny, University, Sr. (Captain)
Mason Pinkett, George Washington, Jr.
Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland, Soph.
Malaki Sylvia, Parkersburg South, Sr.
Alex Vargo, Wheeling Park, Sr.
Second Team
Sheldon Everhart, Hedgesville, Sr.
Ben Gilliam, Woodrow Wilson, Jr.
Richard Law, Woodrow Wilson, Sr.
Carson Poffenberger, Morgantown, Jr.
Sam Potts, Parkersburg, Sr.
Amare Smith, Huntington, Jr.
Rodney Toler, St Albans, Sr. (Captain)
Telryn Villa, Martinsburg, Sr.
Third Team
Austin Dearing, Hurricane, Sr. (Captain)
Ryan Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur, Jr.
Ayden Ince, Woodrow Wilson, Jr.
Ty Johnson, Ripley, Sr.
Kerion Martin, Capital, Sr.
Will Shively, Jefferson, Fr.
Nick Smith, Preston, Sr.
Quaysean Sutton, South Charleston, Sr.
Honorable Mention
David Bittorie, Spring Mills; Brock Booth, Spring Valley; Dai'marquis Brooks, Capital; Peyton Brown, Princeton; Ethan Clay, St. Albans; Jaimelle Claytor, St. Albans; Bailee Coles, Greenbrier East; Dylan Day, Parkersburg South; Javante Elzy, Riverside; Justin Frohnapfel, John Marshall; Karrington Hill, Capital; Evan Hosby, Hedgesville; Evan Hughes, George Washington; Lamar Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur; Alex Isinghood, Brooke; Drew Keckley, Hampshire; Torin Lochow, Huntington; Cam Marks, Parkersburg South; Chase Maynard, Spring Valley; Xavier Morris, Wheeling Park; Danny Moylan, Washington; Ryan Niceler, University, Corbin Page, Spring Valley; Ethan Parsons, Princeton; Joseph Patterson, Huntington; Palmer Riggio, Cabell Midland; Alex Rudy, Morgantown; D J Saunders, Wheeling Park; Dominic Schmidt, Cabell Midland; K K Seibert, Cabell Midland; T J Stuckey, Musselman; Daion Taylor, Jefferson; Noah Umpleby, Parkersburg; Gavin Wilmer, Hedgesville; Alex Yoakum, George Washington; Travis Zimmerman, Wheeling Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.