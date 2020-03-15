BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State College men’s and women’s basketball teams went into Thursday’s games looking to win the first of three games to achieve their goals of winning a national tournament.
By the end of the day both Big Blues squads had won their quarterfinal games of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Basketball National Championships but also saw their goal halted as the tournament was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We set a goal to cut down nets at this tournament and being well on your way to do that and to have your tournament suspended it was just heartbreaking,” Bluefield State men’s basketball head coach Derrick Price said.
Getting the players to understand the reasoning behind this decision as an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19 is difficult for Bailey.
“The big part is what hasn’t been seen so they don’t quite understand the magnitude of what could happen,” women’s basketball head coach Ryan Bailey said.
Teams were willing to play without players and since the tournament was already underway wanted to just complete it.
The postgame discussion after big wins is always one filled with happiness and joy but on this occasion was not very happy due to the unexpected.
“It was one of the toughest conversations that you have to have with a basketball team after a win in a national tournament,” Price said.
Telling the players the news was difficult for both coaches once they received the call as it is a unique situation that neither were prepared for.
“As a coach all of your training, everything you’ve ever sat through with any other coaches, all the conventions you have ever gone to nobody ever prepares you for this speech,” Bailey said.
The teams travels back together by bus Friday and were all feeling heartbroken. It is an understandable emotion as it has come as a shock and prevented their goals from being achieved.
“They’re heartbroken and I don’t want them to not be. If they’re not heartbroken they’re probably not playing for the right reasons so I’m okay with them being heartbroken, I’m okay with them not completely understanding it right now, they don’t have to right now,” Bailey said.
The women’s team is having its best season under Bailey and was the second seed in its tournament while the men were looking to take a title they only missed by 52 seconds last year. Price’s team was the fourth seed but playing its best basketball of the season.
“The only thing on our mind was nothing is getting in our way, we’re cutting down these nets. End of discussion,” Price said.
“They set out a mission at the beginning of the year and it was to go win this thing and when you’re the two seed the expectations are a little bit higher,” Bailey said.
The Big Blues controlled what they could with both teams winning their quarterfinal games and feeling confident of winning the championship.
Controlling what they can is something that is preached but this was not something the players or coaches could control.
“One thing we preach to our kids is control what you can control, this is something that we can’t control but its tough,” Price said. “We’re home early with no loss in the tournament.”
The men’s team has six seniors on its squad and there are two on the women’s who could have played their final games of their collegiate careers Thursday.
“I just feel bad for those guys to actually have to possibly end your season that way and you can’t do nothing about it, that’s the tough thing about it because there’s nothing we can do,” Price said.
If the tournament is not resumed Price has already set the goal for next year of winning the USCAA National Championships and this year’s seniors would be rewarded for their contributions.
“One thing I can tell them next year when we win it, I’ll make sure these six seniors get a ring. I can promise you that,” Price said.
The teams are holding onto the slim hope that the tournament resumes once everything improves as it was suspended indefinitely and not canceled.
“Only thing we’re hoping and praying for is they give us a call and say the final four will be March something, April something and we get a chance to gear back up and go at it,” Price said.
It will take some time for the players and coaches to process this decision as it came as a shock to them along with many across the world as almost all sports are in a state of suspension.
“I’m still trying to process it all myself and I don’t think it is something that we’ll all completely understand for quite some time, but I know that it was in the best interest of all involved,” Bailey said.
