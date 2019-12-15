PRINCETON — Princeton High football quarterback Grant Cochran and wide receiver Ethan Parsons have been named special honorable mentions on the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AAA All-State teams.
Cochran, a freshman, stepped into the starting role for the third game of the season and set the Princeton High single-season passing record 2,024 yards through the air. He threw for 16 touchdowns and set the single-game passing record in his first varsity start with 372 yards against Oak Hill.
His main target was Parsons who finished his junior season with 58 catches for 990 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.
First Team
Offense
OL – Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley, Jr.
OL – Ty Lucas, Martinsburg, Sr.
OL – Jackson Oxley, Cabell Midland, Sr.
OL – Terrance Pankey, Huntington, Sr.
OL -- Ian Pomeroy, Woodrow Wilson, Sr.
WR – Jaord Bowie, Martinsburg, Sr. (captain)
WR – Dylan Day, Parkersburg South, Sr.
QB – Alex Dunlevy, Wheeling Park, Sr.
RB – Blake Hartman, Musselman, Jr.
RB – Caden Easterling, Riverside, Sr.
RB – Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland,Jr.
K – Chris Catlett, Martinsburg, Sr.
Utility – Elijiah Banks, Martinsburg, Sr.
Utility – Chance Knox, Capital, Sr.
Utility – J.J. Roberts, Cabell Midland, Sr.
Defense
DL – Matt Bednarski, Martinsburg, Sr.
DL – Zeiqui Lawton, South Charleston,Jr.
DL – Braxton Amos, Parkersburg South, Sr.
DL – Zach McCoy, Cabell Midland,Sr.
DL – CJ Wade, Parkersburg, Sr.
LB – Logan Spurlock, Capital, Sr.
LB – Trey Sine, Martinsburg, Sr.
LB – Brocton Blair, Huntington, Sr.
DB – Teddy Marshall, Martinsburg, Sr.
DB – Kerion Martin, Capital, Sr.
DB – David Livingston, Spring Valley, Sr.
P – Michael Hughes, George Washington, Sr.
Utility – Brandon Penn, Parkersburg South, Sr. (captain)
Utility – Preston Fox, Morgantown, Sr.
Utility – Devin Heath, Hedgesville, Sr.
Second Team
Offense
OL – Marcellus Marshall, Morgantown, Sr.
OL – Ethan Northcraft, Musselman, Jr.
OL – Austin Chapman, Riverside, Sr.
OL – Jake Hutchison, Spring Valley, Sr.
OL – Corey Shaffer, Jefferson, Sr.
WR – Alex Mazelon, George Washington, Sr.
WR -- Carson Namack, Wheeling Park,Jr.
QB – R.T. Alexander, George Washington, jr
RB – Naieem Kerney, Martinsburg, Jr. (captain)
RB – Kevon Warren, Martinsburg, Jr.
RB -- Marion Lawson, Greenbrier East, Sr.
RB –Christian Hill, Hurricane, Sr.
K – Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park, Jr.
Utility – Kyle King, Greenbrier East, Sr.
Utility – Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park,Jr.
Defense
DL – Terrel Goode, Martinsburg, Sr.
DL – Jeff Tucker, Parkersburg South, Sr.
DL – Bomani Brooks, Hurricane, Sr.
LB – Parker Hardman, Cabell Midland, Sr.
LB – Logan Raber, University, Sr.
LB – Malakai Brown, Martinsburg, Sr.
LB – Justin Rinehart, Musselman, Jr.
LB – Tierdin Berry, Cabell Midland, Sr.
DB – Anthony Smith, Martinsburg, Sr.
DB – Devin Jackson, Huntington, Jr.
DB – Romeo Dunham, South Charleston, Sr. (captain)
P – Matt Curry, Parkersburg, Sr.
Utility – Chase Henson, Spring Mills, Jr.
Utility – Luke Christopher, Spring Valley, Sr.
Utility – Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South, Jr.
Special Honorable Mention
Eli Archer, Huntington; Jace Boggs, John Marshall; Jace Bradbury, Washington; Brody Brumfield, Spring Valley; Grant Cochran, Princeton; Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland; Gage Fiore, Parkersburg; Dalton Flowers, John Marshall; Chris Hudson, Capital; Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park; Braeden Mason, Parkersburg; John McConnell, Morgantown; Matt Moore, Ripley; Ryan Moses, Hurricane; Ethan Parsons, Princeton; Charlie Pierson, Riverside; Zane Porter, Spring Valley; Andrew Preast, George Washington; Colten Rosenburger, Preston; Andrew Shelek, Wheeling Park; Joshua Shorts, Brooke; Jacob Spearen, University; Ryan Strader, Buckhannon-Upshur; Sawyer Twigg, Hedgesville; Ethan Von Glahn, Hedgesville; Tyrone Washington, Hurricane; Joseph Wells, Woodrow Wilson; Max Wentz, Huntington;
Honorable Mention
Frank Amore, Washington; Camden Bates, Brooke; JB Barrick, Spring Mills; Ayden Bishoff, Preston; TaJhan Blackwell, Huntington; Caleb Bryan, Wheeling Park; Tay Calloway, Capital; Mondrell Dean, South Charleston; Deondre Crudup, Morgnatown; Zach Dillon, Cabell Midland; Justin Frohnapfel, John Marshall; Christian Gist, Capital; Cooper Hardman, Cabell Midland; Jaxon Holbert, St. Albans; Chris Hulmes, Greenbrier East; Isaac Isabell, George Washington; Chase Keener, Spring Mills; Bryce Morris, Martinsburg; Ripley; Michael Ray, George Washington; Trevor Sardo, Hampshire; Josh Sanders, University; Clayton Sharp, Spring Valley; Samahji Simon, South Charleston; Ryan Smith, Buckhannon-Upshur; Noah Waynick, Huntington; Noah Westfall, Ripley; Jace Whetsell, Morgantown; Elijah Williams, George Washington; Kam Wells, St. Albans; Shyliek Kinney, South Charleston; Nemo Roberts, Cabell Midland; Karrington Hill, Capital.
