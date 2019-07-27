PRINCETON — The Princeton Rays hitters were stifled by three Burlington Royals Saturday night in a 3-1 loss at Hunnicutt Field.
The P-Rays (18-19) have the most hits in the Appalachian League this season as well as the highest team batting average but only managed two hits. They only got one walk while striking out eight times and the Royals (20-18) defense did not make a single error.
Jayden Murray made his fourth start of the season for the Rays and it was the longest of his career. He went 3 2/3 innings giving up one run while striking out a career-high six batters.
The lone run for the P-Rays came in the fourth inning on a two-out walk by Luis Leon and Diego Infante followed with a run-scoring triple to center.
The other hit for the Rays was a single by Jake Guenther to lead-off the fifth inning.
Ryan Allain threw 2 1/3 innings of relief with the lone blemish being a two-run homer in the sixth inning.
Trevor Bridgen threw a scoreless inning of relief and Mitchell Walters allowed only one hit in his two innings of relief.
Infante extended his hitting streak to 15 games with the triple and showed off his arm defensively by throwing out a runner attempting to go from first to third on a single.
The Rays are tied for third in the Appalachian League East Division and have won six of their last ten.
The Rays and Royals have split the first two games of the season with game three today at 2 p.m.
Danville 7, Bluefield 3
DANVILLE, Va. — The Bluefield Blue Jays (18-19) gave up five runs late to lose to the Danville Braves(16-22) Saturday night at Dan Daniel Memorial Park.
Having taken a 3-2 lead in the third inning the Jays did not score the rest of the game but gave up solo home runs in the sixth and seventh before a three-run eighth put the game out of reach.
Ryan Sloniger singled in the third inning and Eric Rivera followed with a bunt single. Sloniger came into score on a single by Spencer Horwitz and a double by PK Morris scored two runs.
It was the second-straight four inning start for Sam Ryan as he allowed two runs while striking out three for the Blue Jays. Adams Cuevas threw the remaining four innings for the Jays allowing five runs, two earned, with three walks and three strikeouts.
Rivera led the Blue Jays with three hits and one steal while Horwitz picked up a pair of hits for his fifth multi-hit game in the last ten games.
The Blue Jays look to win the series today with the final game of the series at 4 p.m.
