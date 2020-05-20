ATHENS — Senior outfielder Adam Linkous of the Concord University baseball team and senior utility Jenna Witt of the Concord University softball team have been announced as Concord’s representatives for the Mountain East Conference’s Spring Sport Achievement Award.
In order to pay tribute to the career achievements of senior student-athletes in spring sports who had their seasons and/or careers abruptly ended by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mountain East Conference has instituted the Spring Senior Career Achievement Award this year.
The award serves to acknowledge the outstanding athletic careers of student-athletes in spring sports who were not able to be recognized in their sport in the Spring of 2020, as well as paying tribute to their academic success and contributions to their teams and institution during their careers.
In his career, Linkous was a two-time selection to the All-MEC Second Team, earning nods at two different positions. In 2018, Linkous was an All-MEC Second Team outfielder as he batted a team-best .360 with 28 runs scored, 21 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Perhaps, the biggest hit of Linkous’ 2018 season, and maybe his career, was a walk-off single on the final day of the MEC regular season to send the Mountain Lions to the conference tournament for a 20th consecutive year.
Last spring, the Blacksburg, Virginia native became a true two-way player for the Mountain Lions as he hit .308 with 34 runs scored, 28 RBI, 15 extra-base hits and 11 stolen bases. On the mound, Linkous earned All-MEC Second Team for his work as a reliever for the Mountain Lions. Over 25 innings, he went 3-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 23 strikeouts to go along with six saves. Linkous ranks in a tie for fifth in program history in career saves with six and his eight triples are tied for tenth in program. Linkous graduated with a degree in business administration.
Witt finished her illustrious career as one of the best hitters in the history of the Concord softball program. The Harpers Ferry, West Virginia native batted .381 with 111 runs scored, 25 home runs and 111 RBI. She is one of three players in program history with at least 200 career hits and 100 career RBI. Witt holds the record for career doubles at Concord with 56 and she ranks top 10 in seven offensive categories. In the shortened 2020 season, Witt was one of 10 players in Division II to have a three home run game as she clubbed three homers against Upper Iowa March 7.
The reigning MEC Player of the Year from the 2019 season was a consensus all-region player at the conclusion of the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and she was named an All-American by both the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association (NFCA) and FastPitch News at the conclusion of the 2018 season. Witt is just the second All-American in program history. In the classroom, Witt was voted to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team last spring and was Magna Cum Laude graduate with a degree in sociology. She also received the 2020 Outstanding Sociology Student of the Year Award from Concord.
