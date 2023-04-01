CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 1 all-state girls basketball team. Twin Valley’s 5’10” senior forward Haylee Moore is the Class 1 Player of the Year.
Rappahannock County’s head coach Jeff Atkins is the Class 1 Coach of the Year.
Moore averaged 20.4 points and 15.4 rebounds, with 2.6 steals, 2.7 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game this season for the Panthers. In a 58-45 win over East Ridge (KY), she scored 37 points, grabbed 23 rebounds and blocked three shots. Moore finished the season with 24 double-doubles and two triple-doubles.
In addition, she had games of 34, 30, 29, 28, 28, and 26 points. Moore also reached surpassed 1,000 career points this season with 877 career rebounds. In addition, Moore earned second-team all-state honors as a junior and will continue her basketball career at Emory & Henry.
Rappahannock County head coach Jeff Atkins guided the Panthers to a 21-7 record and the school’s first state title with a 70-65 win over Eastside in the Class 1 finals. The Panthers reached the state finals with a one-point win, 42-41, over Buffalo Gap in the state semifinals.
Atkins has led the Panthers to back-to-back Final Four appearances losing to Buffalo Gap in the state semifinals last season.
Eight (8) players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.
Joining Moore on the All-Class 1 first team includes Ft. Chiswell’s Blair Jackson, Rappahannock’s Candace Slaw, Williiam Campbell’s Na’Kyla Bradley, Eastside’s Azzy Hammons, Rappahannock County’s Summer Shakleford, Eastern Montgomery’s Lilly Underwood and King & Queen Central’s Ziyanna King.
Second team selections include Rural Retreat’s Braylin Moore, Parry McCluer’s Anna Claytor, Jayla Mercer of Essex, Buffalo Gap’s Hannah Coffman, J.I. Burton’s Sarah Williams, Franklin’s Ariana Picot, Rappahannock’s Nakiya West and Eastern Montgomery’s Maddie Bruce.
