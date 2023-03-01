Twin Valley senior Haylee Moore was named Black Diamond District Girls Basketball Player of the Year in recent coaches balloting.
Lady Panthers head coach Brian Moore was named BDD Co-Coach of the Year alongside Honaker’s Misty Miller.
Lady Tigers sophomore Kalli Miller was named BDD Defensive Player of the Year.
Other Twin Valley players earning first team status included junior Rayne Hawthorne and Heileigh Vencill.
The balance of the first team included Honaker’s Alayna McNulty and Jessi Looney and Council’s Ella Rasnake.
Second team picks included Honaker’s Kate Jessee and Valiegh Stevens, Grundy’s Kate Bostic and Makailah Estep, Twin Valle’s Cheyenna Davis and Ally Bales, Hurley’s Rylee Jackson and Grundy’s Sophia Belcher.
Honorable mention selections included Twin Valley’s Jade Vencill, Grundy’s Kaylee Compton, Hurley Jayda Hilton and Kara Hagerman, Council’s Isabelle Stevens, Twin Valley’s Morgan Lester, Honaker’s Rylee Hart, Hurley’s Brianna Stacy, Council’s Baylee Keen and Grundy’s Amber Dotson.
