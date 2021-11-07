HURLEY — After trailing 28-8 at the half, The Twin Valley football team exploded for 28 second- half points — 22 of them in the fourth quarter — en route to a 36-28 victory over homestanding Hurley in a Saturday regular season finale at The Wall in Hurley.
Jeighkob Cooper scored four touchdown runs for the Panthers (6-3), including consecutive scoring scrambles of 25 and 43 yards in the fateful final stanza.
The Rebels (2-6) had scoring runs from Caden Mullins and Payton Hurley, while Kevin Looney had two scoring receptions.
Peyton Hurley and Caden Mullins had nine tackles apiece for the Rebels.
Twin Valley 36, Hurley 28
At The Wall
Hurley…………8 20 0 0 — 28
Twin Valley……8 0 6 22 — 36
Hur — Caden Mullins 2 run (Alex Duty run)
TV— Jeighkob Cooper run (Lester run)
Second Quarter
Hur — Kevin Looney 10 reception (run failed)
Hur — Payton Hurley 2 run (Pass failed)
Hur — Looney 33 reception (Looney run)
Third Quarter
TV — Cooper 20 run (run failed
Fourth Quarter
TV — Horton 7 run (run failed)
TV— Cooper 23 run (Lester run)
TV — Cooper 45 run (Lester run)
