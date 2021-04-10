NORTON, Va. — Wise Central coach Luke Owens and his staff drew up a game plan for Friday’s Region 2D football semifinal game with Tazewell.
The game went better than the plan.
“We took to the script,” Owens said after watching his team take a 39-20 win Friday over the visiting Bulldogs at Warrior Stadium. “I didn’t think it was going to go that well for us, but I thought our kids came out with a lot of energy. They played fast, played physical.
“We’re a different brand of football than they are and we kind of enforced our will there in the first half and that kind of got things taken care of.”
Central took advantage of its running game — led by senior C.J. Crabtree — and five Tazewell turnovers to build a 32-0 lead by halftime.
“In the first half we just turned the ball over. That’s something uncharacteristic of us,” Tazewell coach J’me Harris said. “We just gave them so many opportunities that they were able to take advantage of and you can’t do that on the road against a really good team.”
Crabtree — who became the Warriors’ leading scorer in school history Friday — racked up four of his five touchdowns and 89 of his 165 rushing yards in the first half.
“It felt good,” the senior said. “They’re a tough team, but our line did a great job and it was wide open and it was just a great night.
“We drove down the field real well. All three of our backs, me, Noah [Bolling] and Matthew [Boggs], we just drove down the field and chewed up the clock.”
After the teams exchanged punts on their first possessions, Central (5-1) took 10 plays to go 78 yards. Crabtree capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run at the 3:44 mark of the opening quarter.
After the Warriors recovered a fumble on the Tazewell 19-yard line, Crabtree scored on the next play from scrimmage to put Central up 13-0.
Crabtree scored again, this time on a 3-yard run, after Tyson Tester intercepted a pass and returned it inside the Tazewell 5.
Central scored twice in the second quarter, both after Tazewell turnovers. After an interception by Braeden Church, Central went 80 yards on a drive capped by a 9-yard run from Crabtree. The Warriors then took advantage of a Bulldogs fumble by going 36 yards and seeing Boggs punch it in from 2 yards out for a 32-0 lead with 1:14 left in the first half.
In the second half, Tazewell (3-3) cut down on its mistakes and cut into the Central lead.
“I thought we battled back and played hard in the second half,” Harris said. “We showed who we really are, but we dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first half.”
The Bulldogs moved the ball 58 yards in 12 plays on the first drive after halftime to get on the scoreboard. Quarterback Gavin Nunley scored from 1 yard out.
Nunley threw for two touchdowns in the second half. A screen pass to Josiah Jordan ended up as a 74-yard touchdown, cutting Central’s lead to 32-14 at the 2:11 mark of the third, and Cassius Harris found the end zone on an 87-yard touchdown pass play with just 1:22 left in the game.
Nunley completed 4 of 7 passes for 179 yards, the two TDs and two picks. He had 34 yards and a rushing score. Jordan had three catches for 92 yards and a touchdown and Cassius Harris had two catches for 96 yards and a TD. Chancellor Harris rushed for 44 yards on 12 carries.
Boggs had 89 yards rushing and the touchdown on 13 carries for Wise and Bolling rushed 14 times for 74 yards.
The Warriors advanced to next weekend’s Region 2D championship game, where they’ll face the winner of Saturday’s semifinal game between Union and Graham in Bluefield.
If Graham wins Saturday, the G-Men will host Central in a rematch of the 2019 regional championship game. A Union win would put the region final at Central in a contest between Mountain 7 District foes.
