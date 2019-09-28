BLUEFIELD — Bluefield College and Emory & Henry College each came in searching for their first win of the season in the first meeting of the teams with the Wasps walking out of Mitchell Stadium victorious Saturday night.
Four turnovers and 100 yards of penalties hurt the Rams in a 49-21 loss to extend their losing streak to four games.
Emory & Henry (1-2) returned two of the turnovers for touchdowns in the second to put the game away and win their first game of the season.
Aidan Wilder led a Bluefield (0-4) offense that put up 403 yards including 333 through the air. Wilder only threw for one touchdown but rushed for the two other touchdowns.
He finished with 308 yards passing and two interceptions along with two yards rushing on 20 carries due to a number of sacks he took.
The Wasps went out to a 14-point lead when T.J. Tester ran it in from four yards out and Hunter Taylor hit Abingdon High graduate Derrick Yates for a 39-yard touchdown catch.
Bluefield put together a drive a the end of the first quarter that ended with Wilder finding Lowell Patron Jr. for a three-yard touchdown pass to start the second quarter.
The Rams defense responded with a stop of their own before the offense tied it up on a Wilder one-yard rush. The drive saw Wilder rush for 26 yards and wide receiver Dayshawn Caldwell complete a 25-yard pass to running back Jordan Huntley.
An interception by Bluefield’s Chris DeBerry stopped an Emory & Henry drive in the Rams redzone but the offense was unable to do anything. The Wasps were able to grab the lead back when Taylor hit Yates for a 23-yard touchdown pass, his second of the night.
The Wasps then took over at the Rams 23-yard line after a fumble and took four plays to find the endzone. Taylor found Yates from six yards out for their third touchdown connection of the first half.
Bluefield cut the deficit to one touchdown with four minutes left in the third quarter when Wilder scored from one yard out. Wilder found Jaquan Ebron for a 21 yard reception to start the drive and a 15-yard pass interference penalty brought the Rams into Wasps’ territory before six straight rushes found the endzone.
Tyrice Henry picked off the pass on the following drive but the Wasps’ Jayden Rosenboro did one better returning his interception 26-yards for a touchdown.
A one-yard touchdown run by Taylor and a 35-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Da’von Keith wrapped up the scoring for Emory & Henry. Keith had four tackles for losses on the night including the sack and forced fumble on the one he returned.
Taylor finished the night with 280 passing yard and the three touchdowns to Yates who had 82 receiving yards. His top receiver was Gunner Griffith with nine catches for 110 yards.
Outside of Taylor who had 59 rushing yards the Rams stopped the Wasps rushing attack for nine yards on 17 carries.
Wilder found seven different receivers for catches in the spread offense. Greg Ebron picked up 87 yards on three catches including a 44-yard reception and Jaquan Ebron had four catches for 64 yards. Along with catching the lone touchdown, Patron Jr. had five receptions for 67 yards.
The Rams rushing attacking was not very efficient but Tavis White had 67 yards on 15 carries.
DaMarcus Wimbush led the Rams defense with nine tackles and Charles Turner had eight.
There were 14 penalties called against the Rams for 100 yards while the Wasps only drew five for 49 yards.
Bluefield finished up a three-game homestand with Union College next Saturday at 6 p.m. while Emory & Henry hosts Hampden-Sydney.
