BLUEFIELD — St. Andrews came out blazing in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball game with Bluefield College.
When the smoke finally cleared, however, the home standing Lady Rams finished on top.
A suffocating third-quarter defensive effort helped Bluefield (4-7, 4-3, AAC) overcome a Knights opening shooting spree, giving the Rams a 63-60 victory.
St. Andrews (2-5, 1-5 AAC) lit up BC for five consecutive unanswered 3-pointers, roaring off to a 21-4 lead headed into the second stanza.
Bluefield, which trailed 34-21 at the half, turned the tables in the third period, outscoring the visiting Knights 20-7 to set the stage for the thrilling final quarter.
Cierra Cook scored 17 points to pace Bluefield College, also handing out three assists. Kianna Campbell scored 14 points with four assists. Kendal Cloninger scored 11 points while grabbing six rebounds. Tianna Crockett had six boards while Haley Turman collected five rebounds.
Yontanna Melvin paced St. Andrews with 14 points.
Concord 122
West Virginia State 112
INSTITUTE — The Concord University women’s basketball team held off a fourth-quarter charge from West Virginia State Tuesday night in Mountain East Conference action, winning 122-112, at the Walker Convocation Center.
The 122 points scored by Concord (4-2, 2-0 MEC) are the fourth most in a Division II game in 2019-20. The 122 points put up by the Mountain Lions also represent the most in a single game since CU became a Division II school in 1994.
After being held to 17 points and facing a five-point deficit after one quarter, the Mountain Lions posted 39 points in the second quarter to open up a 56-52 lead at halftime. Senior forward Madison May led the way for CU as she scored 15 of her career-high 38 points during the second-quarter surge.
The Mountain Lions continued its hot shooting into the third quarter as it outscored WVSU (1-4, 0-2 MEC) 34-26. Junior forward Tamra Scott was instrumental in the third quarter push as scored eight of her 10 points off the bench. In the middle quarters of the contest, CU shot 76.1 percent (32-for-42) as it expanded the lead to 90-78 through 30 minutes.
However, the Yellow Jackets put together a rally in the fourth quarter. WVSU outscored Concord 15-5 over the first 3:25 of the final period to get its deficit down to two points, 95-93. Freshman guard Jazz Blankenship and May each connected on a free throw on the following two CU possessions. After May missed her second foul shot, sophomore guard Maggie Guynn collected the offensive rebound and found Blankenship for a three-pointer to push Concord’s lead back to seven.
The Mountain Lions would not allow West Virginia State to get any closer for the remainder of the game as it closed out a 10-point win.
Concord shot 61.7 percent (50-for-81) for the game as it put five players in double figures. Junior forward Riley Fitzwater (27 points) and Guynn (22 points) each joined May with 20 or more points in the contest.
May’s 38 points are tied for fifth most in a Division II game this season, and are the most in the MEC since West Liberty’s Marissa Brown had 43 in February 2018.
Sophomore guard Gracie Robinson added 12 points and five assists.
Men’s Basketball
Bluefield College 75
St. Andrews 60
BLUEFIELD — Niquan Cousins scored 17 points and corralled 10 rebounds and the Bluefield College men notched an AAC homecourt victory over the Knights.
Jermiah Jenkins scored 11 points and pulled down five boards for the Rams (5-6, 4-3 AAC). D’Monte Evans scored 11 points with four boards. Brandon Shields scored nine points and Wes Ayers chipped in eight.
Isaac Clay scored 22 points to pace the Knights (2-5, 2-4 AAC).
West Virginia State 98
Concord 94
INSTITUTE — The Concord University men’s basketball team was unable to overcome an early 19-point deficit as it fell on the road at West Virginia State, 98-94, in Mountain East Conference play at the Walker Convocation Center.
The Yellow Jackets (4-1, 1-1 MEC) led Concord (3-4, 1-1 MEC) 8-7 four minutes into the game, but erupted for a 27-9 spurt to go up 35-16 with 9:19 remaining in the first half. Still down by the same margin with six minutes left, Concord outscored WVSU 20-6 over to trim the deficit to a manageable six points, 51-45, at halftime.
Five different Mountain Lions scored during the run as senior guard Trey Brisco and senior forward Simun Kovac each had five points.
Out of the intermission, West Virginia State stormed out to a 71-54 lead less than five into the second half. Undeterred, CU fought back to get within 81-77 at the 6:16 mark. In the run, senior guard Martin Kelly Jr. had nine points.
However, WVSU was able to score six of the next seven points to jump back up by nine points, 87-78. On the strength of two late three-pointers by senior guard Brisco and Kelly Jr., Concord closed to within 96-94 with 28 second remaining, but the Yellow Jackets made enough free throws to hold off the furious rally from the Mountain Lions.
Brisco and Kelly Jr. each tallied 25 points as the pair combined to go 18-for-24 from the floor. Kovac added a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Junior guard/forward Malik Johnson added 15 more points off the bench.
Concord shot 53 percent (35-for-66) to West Virginia State’s 50 percent (35-for-70), and outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 47-26. But, WVSU had 12 three-pointers to CU’s six.
