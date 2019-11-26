Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Clearing skies after some morning rain. Windy at times late. High 59F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.