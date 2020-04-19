BLUEFIELD, Va. — Whenever Xayvion Turner steps onto a football field he is one of, if not, the fastest players but that is not the sole reason for his success.
The awareness and ability to find spaces in defenses where he can use his speed has resulted in the first two Division I college football scholarships for the Graham High sophomore.
“I know with my speed once I see a hole I can make plays happen so I really rely more on my IQ than I do my speed,” Turner said.
Stepping into a larger role his sophomore season, Turner showed his explosive ability whenever he touched the football leading to him being named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state first team at wide receiver.
“He catches the ball really well, he’s got outstanding speed and his IQ of the football game seems to be evolving so he should be an outstanding player for us,” Graham High head football coach Tony Palmer said.
Turner was surprised to see that his first scholarship offer come from a Les Miles-coached Kansas in the Big 12 Conference.
“Most people get their first offer and they’re not that big of a school or they’re just something to start off with until they progress in the year and that was a surprise because it was my first one and that’s a big school,” Turner said.
The second offer he received is from Marshall, the alma mater of his father Ahmad Bradshaw who went on to win two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.
Turner can score touchdowns in every facet of the game and had 15 in his sophomore season playing receiver and defensive back along with returning kicks and punts.
“He had touchdowns in the kick game, he had touchdowns on defense last year and offense. He could affect the game in many ways,” Palmer said.
Receiving his first two offers has Turner even more motivated to put in the required effort. Continuing to improve will likely result in more offers coming in the future.
“These offers are really motivating because they’re coming out of nowhere and that’s what my coach said that they would start rolling in so I just gotta keep working and show them when the season comes,” Turner said.
The 15 touchdowns were not the only times Turner reached the end zone, but the ones that counted as 11 more were called back due to penalties.
Turner had three touchdowns called back in his first two games but did not let that bother him.
“He kept going. He could of easily got real frustrated but he just kept playing hard and that goes to show what kind of character he’s got,” Palmer said.
With a plethora of players who could score from anywhere on the field Turner did not worry about his touchdowns being called back because in most of the games they did not affect the final scores. They may have made a difference in the losses to Bluefield and Appomattox County.
“I was lucky I had the teammates that I had that can make plays too because the more plays they made just made my touchdowns that got called back useless because they could score and theirs didn’t get called so that’s all I care about is at least they scored the ball,” Turner said.
Turner took a larger role this year and saw success with an even larger role next year with the graduations of a strong senior class.
“I look forward to see what the future holds for him, he’s got an outstanding pedigree, his dad was an NFL football player and he just seems be falling in love with the game and it’s a good time for him to do it and the sky’s the limit for him,” Palmer said.
