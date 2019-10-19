WELCH — Quarterback Ethan Varney threw five touchdown passes and Tug Valley spoiled Mount View’s last appearance aT Vic Nystrom Stadium in a 48-19 second half avalanche.
The Panthers (4-3) led 18-12 at intermission.
The Golden Knights initiated scoring on a Jaylen Hall 61-yard pass from quarterback Jesse Rose. The extra point kick failed.
Dustin Valentine caught a 40-yard scoring pass to initiate Tug Valley scoring. A failed 2-point conversion pass left the game tied at 6 at the end of the first quarter.
Varney hit Caleb May for a 20-yard scoring strike to give the Panthers a 12-6 lead.
The conversion pass again failed.
Toney Bailey returned the ensuing kickoff 71-yards for a score. The 2-point run failed, leaving the game tied at 12-12.
Varney scored on a 3-yard run for the 18-12 lead after the failed conversion pass.
At halfime, McDowell County sports historian Gary Dove gave a stirring account of the exploits that have taken place on the Golden Knights’ soon-to-be-closed home field since it opened in 1952.
Tug Valley scored 14 straight points to open the third quarter, with Mount View (3-4) scoring its final TD of the night on a 15-yard pass from Rose to Hall.
Mount View’s season continues with a trip to Tolsia next Friday night.
