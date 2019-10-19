Mount View...

Mount View’s Matt Thompson (22) scrambles looking for daylight during Friday night’s game with Tug Valley at Vic Nystrom Stadium. The game was the last high school football game ever to be played at the historic venue. 

 Staff photo by Eric DiNovo

WELCH — Quarterback Ethan Varney threw five touchdown passes and Tug Valley spoiled Mount View’s last appearance aT Vic Nystrom Stadium in a 48-19 second half avalanche.

The Panthers (4-3) led 18-12 at intermission.

The Golden Knights initiated scoring on a Jaylen Hall 61-yard pass from quarterback Jesse Rose. The extra point kick failed.

Dustin Valentine caught a 40-yard scoring pass to initiate Tug Valley scoring. A failed 2-point conversion pass left the game tied at 6 at the end of the first quarter.

Varney hit Caleb May for a 20-yard scoring strike to give the Panthers a 12-6 lead.

 The conversion pass again failed.

Toney Bailey returned the ensuing kickoff 71-yards for a score. The 2-point run failed, leaving the game tied at 12-12.

Varney scored on a 3-yard run for the 18-12 lead after the failed conversion pass.

At halfime, McDowell County sports historian Gary Dove gave a stirring account of the exploits that have taken place on the Golden Knights’ soon-to-be-closed home field since it opened in 1952.

Tug Valley scored 14 straight points to open the third quarter, with Mount View (3-4) scoring its final TD of the night on a 15-yard pass from Rose to Hall.

Mount View’s season continues with a trip to Tolsia next Friday night. 

