MORGANTOWN (AP) — West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe will return for his sophomore season after exploring his NBA options.
Tshiebwe requested an evaluation from an NBA undergraduate advisory committee earlier this month.
“In today’s environment with the uncertainty of individual workouts or having a combine, I do not believe it is in my best interest to enter the 2020 NBA Draft,” Tshiebwe said in a statement released by the school.
The 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe said he wanted to gain knowledge on the draft process.
Tshiebwe started all 31 games as a freshman, leading the Mountaineers in scoring at 11.2 points per game and in rebounding at 9.3.
He was named to the all-Big 12 second team and the league’s all-freshman team.
L’ville football signee
fatally shot in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A star high school football player from Florida who had signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Louisville was fatally shot late Saturday, Orlando police said.
Dexter Rentz Jr. tied a state record in 2017 when he intercepted five passes in a single game while playing as a sophomore at Ocoee High School, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Police said the high school senior was among four people hit by gunfire, and the only fatality, in a crime called into authorities shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.
Louisville’s head football coach, Scott Satterfield, lamented the death in a statement Sunday that described Rentz as “a great young man who had a contagious personality.”
When he announced some of his new recruits in February, Cardinals assistant coach Gunter Brewer called Rentz “a great kid” whom he looked forward to coaching, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
