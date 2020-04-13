MORGANTOWN — As he always does, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins left no doubt where he stands on a far ranging number of subjects during a ZOOM video conference call with the media on Monday.
The most important being that he believes Oscar Tshiebwe, his talented but raw inside power forward who is testing the NBA draft, will be back with the team next season.
“I fully expect we are not going to have to worry about it,” Huggins said, adding that he believes the Mountaineers were covered even if Tshiebwe does opt to leave.
Huggins believes his team can win next year whether or not Tshiebwe turns professional..
“Oscar is going to listen to us,” Huggins said. “He trusts us and we’re not going to lead him down the wrong path. I fully expect we will not have to worry about it. I feel confident Oscar will make the right decision.
“We’re bringing in three guys, who can play up front and both are skilled. We’ll have guys,” Huggins said, thinking of Derek Culver, Deuce McBride, Emmitt Matthews Jr., Jordan McCabe, Gabe Osabuoien, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil, three top recruits, and redshirt Jalen Bridges.
Tshiebwe is heading off into the unknown because the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the process entirely and not to the players’ advantage.
“The strength of the Combine was that the players were around the NBA people a little bit and they said ‘Son, you better work on your left hand a little bit because they will sit on your right hand and you’ll have nowhere to go’ or ‘You better work on your back to the basket moves’ or ‘Work on pick and roll situations’ or ‘You better be able to guard a guard,’” Huggins said.
“We never really had anybody go through what Oscar is going through,” Huggins said, referring to the cancellation of the NBA Combine and team workouts due to COVID-19.
“There’s nothing to go through. The NBA wanted to see guys in real time, see how they move, how they move their feet. See how tall they actually are.”
Now there are no workouts. With no workouts, there will be no evaluation of their skills to help them to decide whether to return to college or go into the NBA.
“What we have now is, say hypothetically, they tell a guy he might be 18th pick in the draft,” Huggins said. “What they don’t say is that there might be seven Europeans no one knows about who will drop you down 7 more spots.
“This draft you have less idea where you are projected to be drafted than in any draft in a long time.”
And, like the agents, the NBA isn’t looking after the players’ best interests.
“What happens, and justifiably so, is the hierarchy with NBA teams are concerned with their team, as it should be. They watch some college games, but not to evaluate guys. They watch to enjoy it. When their season shut down, our season shut down, so what do they evaluate?
“And don’t think the scouts are making decisions. They process information and inform the people who make the decisions. This whole thing, man, is uncharted waters. If you are an NBA guy, you are probably going to go with someone you are sure about and they have been watching those guys in Europe for a long time and have brought a lot of productive people from over here.
He hasn’t gotten any indication that his other talented big man Derek Culver will join Tschiebwe in the draft.
“As for Derek, I haven’t heard anything whatsoever about him putting his name in the draft,” Huggins said.
He believes college players are often given bad advice in making the decision to leave college.
“Our biggest deal is to try to educate our guys what the reality is, not what some guy off the street tells them or some guy who will make a dollar off them,” he said.
The problem is that there are too many people whispering in the players’ ears without having the players’ best interest at heart.
“Young people have to understand – if those other people trying to make money from them would stay out of their business, that would help,” Huggins said.
“As you guys know, I’ve been in this 40 years and you can’t find one of my guys who would ever say I tried to make something from them. I always tried to do what was in their best interests. I get paid by whatever university I’m working for and I think that’s very much a part of my job.
“It’s hard to make them understand when there’s someone in their ear constantly and, in a lot of instances, are dropping some things on them, taking care of families and making sure they are the ones who represent them so they can get their share of the money.
“These guys aren’t doing it for the player. They are doing it for themselves.”
But, he says, something has to change.
“We have to at some point in time get back to reality. I think maybe if those guys making decisions over in Indianapolis had to do what we had to do and have to see kids make really horrible decisions because they were convinced to do that and allowed to do that by our current structure, then I think they would have a different idea about the whole deal, too, if in fact it is true they care about the student athletes,” Huggins said.
Huggins believes college players are fooling themselves thinking that transferring from a major to a mid-major will help their careers and that the system that allows transferring and being immediately eligible should be changed.
“I don’t want to be one of those guys who is out poaching other people’s players,” Huggins said. “If they contact us, the first thing we do is contact their coaching staff and go from there. I’m not a poacher.
“This transfer thing is ridiculous,” Huggins said. “I think what’s going on is dead wrong. I’d hate to be a mid-major coach right now.”
He noted that it hasn’t worked for players like Beetle Bolden, Teddy Allen and Lamont West, who transferred from WVU.
“The theory is you go from a high major to a mid-major and you will have a better career. That hasn’t been the case. Look at our guys that have transferred with the idea they are going to show the NBA guys what they are going to do, they haven’t done that,” he said.
And, he isn’t out there trying to convince anyone to be transferring to West Virginia.
“I don’t want to be one of those guys who is out poaching other people’s players,” he stated. “If they contact us, the first thing we do is contact their coaching staff and go from there. I’m not a poacher.”
While Huggins has a scholarship available to give with guard Brandon Knapper transferring, he will not just give it away to fill the space and that he is insistent that the person who gets it fits in with the chemistry of the team as it is.
“It’s kind of like fishing, you know,” Huggins said of recruiting to his team as it now stands. “If you catch a really good crappie you probably will keep him. If you catch a good small mouth you keep him. But if don’t catch a good one, you throw it back.
“We have, for the first time in a long time, an opportunity to be selective. I don’t want to bring someone in who doesn’t fit.”
Huggins admits he really likes what he has, both from a talent standpoint and, as importantly, from the kind of people he has returning on this team.
“We’re in great shape,” Huggins said. “Very few people who have the number of people returning who we have. We signed three early. They have done well. They are jumping at the bit. This has been a great group. They are excited about getting back. They enjoy being around each other and being at WVU.”
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.