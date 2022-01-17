HURRICANE — Kayley Trump scored 27 points, while collecting six assists, and nine steals in a 73-24 win at Calvary Baptist on Saturday.
Bailee Martin added 18 points and grabbed five rebounds. Karis Trump scored 13 points and had four steals.
Maci Atwell scored 11 points for the Lady Patriots.
MCA (8-2) is slated to play at defending AA State Champions Wyoming East (6-2) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Calvary Baptist Academy 69 ,Mercer Christian 43
HURRICANE — Micah Daniels paced the Patriots (13-0) with 21 points inside the paint while holding off the visiting Cavaliers.
Stevie Hicks added 19 and Scottie Richards scored 11.
Sam Boothe lead the Cavaliers with 20 points, four steals, and three blocks. MJ Patton scored eight points and added three assists. Shaye Basham added six points.
Middle School Boys
Calvary Baptist Academy 40 Mercer Christian 27
HURRICANE — Caleb Skeens scored 12 points for the Patriots and Brady Sutter added nine.
Eli Patton scored 11 points and added 4 assists to lead the Cavaliers (6-4). Dylan Jones had 8 points and 6 steals.
MCA plays at home vs Glenwood on Thursday at 7:30 p.m..
