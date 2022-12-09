RICHLANDS, Va. — Annsley Trivette scored 27 points and the Richlands girls basketball program collected a 61-42 victory over visiting Mountain Mission at Richlands Middle School, on Thursday night.
Addy-Lane Queen had a double-double for the Lady Blue Tornado (4-1) pulling down 10 rebounds and scoring 11 points. Chloe Reynolds added seven points and distributed six assists with four steals.. Jaylyn Altizer added six points.
Anna Chacha fired up 23 points for the Challengers while Glaness Peters added 14 points.
Richlands plays at Grundy on Wednesday. Both JV and varsity will play.
