RICHLANDS — Annsley Trivette scored 21 points and distributed three assists and the Richlands girls basketball team collected a 62-27 Southwest District victory over visiting Graham on Senior Night at Richlands Middle School, on Friday.
Erica Lamie , a senior, and Jaylyn Altizer added nine points apiece for the Lady Blue Tornado (16-1, 5-0 SWD). Lamie added five rebounds, two assists a steal and a block while Altizer had two assists and two steals.
Chloe Reynolds added eight points for the Blues and Arin Rife contributed seven points.
Senior Addy-Lane Queen had five points, three steals and two shot blocks while fellow senior Carrie Humphrey added three points.
Ny’Asia Hanley scored 12 points and corralled eight rebounds to lead the G-Girls (2-14) and Nathaly Du scored six.
The Lady Blue Tornado travels to Virginia High on Tuesday.
Boys Games
James Monroe 80
River View 27
LINDSIDE — Eli Allen scored 16 points and the defending Class A state champion Mavericks galloped off with a homecourt victory.
Collin Fox scored 13 points and Josh Burks and Chaz Boggs added 12 points apiece for James Monroe (14-2).
Mikey Picklesimer led the Raiders with eight points.
The Mavs travel to Meadow Bridge on Tuesday.
Summers County 63
Greenbrier West 51
HINTON — Cruz Testerman scored 23 points to lead the Bobcats past the Cavaliers.
Brandan Isaac added 12 points for Summers while Ryan Oliveros 10
Michael Kanode scored 12 to pace the Cavaliers while Dale Boone chimed in with 10 points.
Summers County (6-7) plays Liberty-Raleigh at home on Monday.
