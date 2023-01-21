RICHLANDS, Va. — Annsley Trivette scored 20 points to go with four steals and two shot blocks and the Lady Blue Tornado collected a 50-36 Southwest District victory over visiting Marion at Richlands Middle School on Friday night.
The win was the 12tn in a row for the Richlands girls (13-1, 4-0 SWD) who are in their first season under the direction of veteran head coach Tom Rife.
Addy-Lane Queen added eight points with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals form the Lady Tornado. Chloey Reynolds added seven points with five steals and three assists. Jaylen Altizer had six points with four rebounds.
Macy Osborne had eight points to pace the Lady Scarlet Hurricane.
Richlands travels to Hurley for an afternoon quad today.
Twin Valley 52, East Ridge 40
PILGRIMS KNOB, Va. — Haylee Moore scored 17 points while pulling down seven rebouinds and the Lady Panthers collected a win from visiting East Ridge, Ky.
Heileigh Vencill scored 16 points with five assists and two steals for Twin Valley (11-6). Moore also blocked three shots.
The Lady Panthers will travel to Honaker on Tuesday.
PikeView 63, Graham 45
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Riley Meadows scored 17 points and the Lady Panthers collected a non-district win at Graham Middle School.
Brooke Craft added 16 for PikeView.
Ny’Asia Hanley scored 15 points to pace the G-Girls. Ashlynn Sarver added 10 points.
Graham plays Tazewell at home on Tuesday.
Late Girls Game
Bluefield 44, Montcalm 23
MONTCALM — Cara Brown scored 13 points and the Lady Beavers collected a victory at Craig Havens Gymnasium on Thursday night.
Krisalyn Dowell added 10 points for Bluefield.
Taylor White scored nine points for Montcalm.
Late Boys Game
Graham 58, Twin Springs 53
BRISTOL, Va. — Markel Ray scored six 16 points to lead the G-Men past the Titans in Friendship Tournament action at Virginia High.
Blake Graham added 10 points for Graham, which plays Jefferson Forest today in a 2:30 p.m. Friendship matchup.
