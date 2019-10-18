TAZEWELL, Va. — It does not get any easier for Tazewell coming off a 41-0 loss to county rivals Richlands.
They host Bluefield (5-1) tonight at 7 p.m. who have won three straight and scored at least 49 points in all three of those games.
Tazewell knew coming into the season that these two weeks would be difficult.
“We understood that when we came into this season that this was going to be the two hardest weeks back-to-back that we had all year,” Tazewell head football coach J’me Harris said.
The Bluefield roster is full of talent on both sides of the ball making it difficult to contain any one person without someone else stepping up. Defensive end Sean Martin leads the defense and JJ Davis at running back are the main threats but not the only ones opponents have to be wary about.
“If you try to take a certain receiver out of the game along with JJ there’s other receivers we can go to so it’s been a neat team game as far as players stepping up for us and performing when we need them to,” Bluefield head football coach Fred Simon said.
Shutting down Bluefield is extremely difficult as they have a number of players that can make an impact and the coaching staff is able to exploit whatever favorable matchup they have.
“You’re never going to completely stop a team as good as Bluefield, they just got too many athletes and they’re too well coached to completely shut them out,” Harris said.
At the start of the season it looked like Davis and Jahiem House would be the key offensive players but they have not had to carry the load. Quarterback Carson Deeb has thrown for 1,327 yards and 16 touchdowns with Brandon Wiley, Juwuan Green and Jacorian Green each having three touchdown receptions.
“I think what we’re doing little by little is we’re finding that all of our players at this point can maybe step in and hopefully help us and that’s what a football team’s all about, it’s about a team,” Simon said.
Opposing defenses have tried different approaches to stopping the Beavers including double-teaming House but other players have stepped up. All the players know that some of the games they may have a smaller role while in others they will be a key player.
“Being willing to not be the star is part of a team also and I think that’s been a great quality of our team. We want to win no matter who gets the credit,” Simon said.
The Tazewell (4-2, 1-2 Southwest District) defense has been playing well recently and did so early on in the game against Richlands.
Six of the first eight possessions for Richlands started in the Tazewell half of the field making it difficult for the Bulldogs defense to make stops.
“Our defense played real well early on in the game, we got a goal line stand there on the first drive and then forced them to miss the field but the offense just kept putting us in bad spots and that lead to Richlands success on Friday,” Harris said.
Despite injuries to their top two running backs, Tazewell has had a good season being ranked fifth in VHSL Region 2D. After tonight’s game the final three regular season games, two of which are district games, are against teams with a combined 7-11 record.
“Our main goal coming into this season was a winning record and then to make the playoffs and hopefully host a playoff game. If we can get three of these last four games all those are a possibility still,” Harris said.
This week the focus for Tazewell has been on improving itself and getting the offense going as it had 43 yards in the loss to Richlands.
“Most of this week for us has just been concentrating on what we do and trying to get back to the fundamentals, take care of the football and handling our stuff as we move forward,” Harris said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.