ATHENS — Tournament week has arrived for Concord University basketball, and it begins this evening in Athens with an opening round play-in game of the Mountain East Conference men’s tournament.
The Mountain Lions (8-7) host the Davis & Elkins Senators (4-10) at 7 p.m. in the Carter Center. At stake is a trip to Wheeling later this week for the remainder of the 2021 MEC tourney.
Concord head coach Todd May said on Sunday evening in an internet press conference, “We’re going to have to play with a ton of energy (Monday), and that means everybody from the starters on the floor to the guys on the bench to the coaches … Anybody that’s in that gym has got to have energy tomorrow.”
The Mountain Lions and Senators split their two matchups this season. On Jan. 16, Davis & Elkins took a 67-56 home victory, with guard Gyasi Powell netting 19 points, four steals and four assists. Concord prevailed in the Feb. 13 rematch in Athens, claiming an 87-82 win in overtime.
Concord shot 56% from the field in the first half of the Feb. 13 game, and held an 18-point advantage early in the second half, but the visitors from Elkins stormed back to force a 5-minute extra period. Point guard Ethan Heller led Concord with 25 points and five assists.
On that February day, Powell was 13 for 21 from the floor and hit seven triples on his way to 34 points for D&E, Since then, he’s been joined by a talented freshman, Sam Rolle IV, who is averaging 18.1 points and 7.2 assists per game — best in the conference.
Much has changed for Concord’s active roster since early January. Heller, fellow guard Brandon Kennedy, and forward David Mulumba, were unavailable for the first encounter with the Senators.
“This is the most healthy we’ve been all year,” May said on Sunday. “We’ll need all hands on deck and we’ll need a tremendous team effort.
“If everybody goes out and does a decent job, we’ll be in position to get a victory.”
Concord forward Mohamed Bundu cleared 15 rebounds in the first game with D&E, which also marked his first start in a CU uniform.
Concord senior Malik Johnson enters today’s game 10 points short of a 1,000-point career milestone. On Saturday, Malumba notched his fourth double-double this year with 10 points and 10 boards in a 100-81 loss to Glenville State.
In that game, which featured 137 field-goal attempts by the two teams combined, the Concord offense generated 18 assists but turned the ball over 17 times. CU held a rebounding advantage of 40 to 38 against Glenville State (8-3).
Saturday’s game had to be rescheduled due to a pause in athletic activities at Glenville earlier in February. Then, the last couple of days of the regular season resulted in Concord getting the No. 4 seed in the South Division of the Mountain East — and with it, the opportunity to host today’s play-in game against D&E, the No. 5 seed from the South.
Asked about playing games on short notice this season, May said, “It’s nothing new for us. With all the situations we faced (this year), the guys have handled it really, really well.”
The victor of today’s contest is slated to play at 2 p.m. Friday against West Liberty (13-3), the No. 1 seed from the North, in a quarterfinal tournament game at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. For the loser of today’s game, the season is over.
It’s been eight years since the Carter Center hosted a men’s basketball playoff game. Concord’s last home victory in men’s postseason action took place in 2012 against Ohio Valley College.
The women’s basketball team from Concord (9-6) secured the No. 3 seed from the South and will play Wheeling University (8-8) at 8 p.m. Thursday. The tournament championship games for both men and women are scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
Attendance by fans in Wheeling has been limited for this year’s tournament due to coronavirus concerns. No fans will be permitted in the Athens gymnasium today, but the game will be live-streamed on the internet and carried live on the radio at 94.5 FM.
