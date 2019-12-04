RICHLANDS, Va. — One of the area’s best kickers and punters Levi Forrest of Richlands High has committed to play football at Penn State.
Forrest announced on Twitter Tuesday that he had received an offer from the Nittany Lions and committed to the school.
The six-foot-six Forrest has made 35 field goals in his four years with Richlands including a 59-yard boot that is one yard short of the VHSL record.
In addition to kicking field goals Forrest is a great punter and averaged over 43 yards his junior year including a 79-yard punt. He knows he wants to be a punter at the collegiate level and is open to being a placekicker although he does not want to do that strictly.
“I’m just better at punting, it’s easier for me,” Forrest said in an interview before the season.. “My tall lanky body type makes it a lot easier to punt and that just a god given gift that I was born with.”
The current kicker at Penn State is Jordan Stout of Honaker who transferred there from Virginia Tech prior to this season.
Forrest also had scholarship offers from Marshall and Arkansas State along with a preferred walk-on offer from Virginia.
