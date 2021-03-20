RICHLANDS, Va. — Richlands head football coach Thad Wells missed Friday night’s homecoming parade in town in order to be on hand for the birth of his fourth child — a baby girl.
Mother and daughter were reported to be doing fine. So was the father, who on Saturday afternoon directed the Blue Tornado to a 63-14 Southwest District win over Marion at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
Quarterback Gavin Cox passed for 262 yards and six touchdowns in the victory, which got the Blues (2-2) back on the winning track after last week’s heartbreaker loss to Tazewell.
Richlands’ Big Kahuna completed 14-of-22 attempts with no interceptions.
The Blue Tornado struck first with Cox’s 60-yard touchdown pass to Sage Webb at thirdw and 10 onw Richlands’ first possession of the game. Isaiah Bandy’s point-after-touchdown kick put the home team ahead 7-0.
The Scarlet Hurricane shocked the Blues on the subsequent possession when Marion quarterback Trenton Watkins hit Benjamin Calhoun with a 69-yard touchdown pass at third and long. Christian Hylton’s PAT kick locked it back up at 7.
Richlands responded by scoring three unanswered touchdowns, including touchdown passes to Webb (2 yards), Jake Altizer (39 yards) and Drew Simmons (4 yards) before Marion responded with Watkins 14-yard scoring run in the second quarter for what would prove the Hurricane’s final TD of the day.
Webb led all receivers on the day with six catches for 185 yards, adding touchdown receptions of 30 yards and 68 yards before the half. He also had a 54-yard scoring punt return in the third quarter. Watkins wrapped up the Tornado’s 49-14 first half lead with his 39-yard interception return for a score capped by Bandy’s kick. Bandy went 5-for-5 on extra point kicks for the day.
Tornado backup signal caller Riley Keen added a 52-yard completion to Jordan Honeycutt during the fourth period. Keen added a 1-yard scoring sneak in the fourth quarter to cap scoring.
Dylan Brown had three catches for 45 yards for Richlands, adding 32 yards rushing on 10 carries. Simmons had three catches for 22 yards.
Ethan Lester led the defense with five tackles and an interception while Altizer had four tackles to go with his pick-six. Evan McNerlin and Bo Tarter had five tackles apiece.
Richlands faces Lebanon at home next Saturday at 1 p.m.
